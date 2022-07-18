Nelson Mandela International Day
Highlights
Mandela day recalls the life of Nelson Mandela and reminds us of the necessity for strong men and women to stand up against injustice.
There was one man who has been lauded for leading the charge to put an end to apartheid in South Africa, and who then went on to serve as President of South Africa for 5 years after he put an end to it.
He is an inspiration to all who knew him and a hero for the ages.
