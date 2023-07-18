Live
- Gopalpur Port achieves record cargo loading
- College toppers felicitated in Dhenkanal
- Girls oppose merger of their school with boys’ school
- Opening of all gates of Puri temple demanded
- Fake doctor arrested in Digapahandi
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana today
- TN BJP wants Stalin to take up Mekedatu dam issue during Oppn joint meet
- Posters on Nitish Surface in Bengaluru
- Senior Congress leader Oomen Chandi passes away
- INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia
Nelson Mandela International Day
Nelson Mandela was born in Mvezo in Umata as Rolihlahla, an appropriate forename meaning “troublemaker” in Xhosa. His great-grandfather was Ngubengcuka, King of the Thembu of the Transkeian Territories. Throughout his life he fought as a revolutionary against the terrors of Apartheid, and served time in prison as a result, spending 28 years there before his release in 1990. In 1991 he began his negotiations to end apartheid, finally succeeding in putting an end to it in that year.
The rest of his life was spent working to better the lives of people in South Africa and continue to expand civil liberties within the country.
He was much beloved by leaders and common people everywhere, and upon his death in 2013. Nelson Mandela International Day reminds us of the life and times of this hero and the work he did in his life and encourages all of us to continue his good works in our own.