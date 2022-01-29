New age living space from NCC Urban One

There are a number of important factors that needs to be considered when taking an important life decision like buying a house. It is not just the amount of finance involved in it but mostly it is where you will be spending your time apart from your work life; which is why it is essential to understand what the building and its surrounding has to offer. Generally what anybody would look for before buying a house is its community, reachability from the most important places in the town (hospitals, airports, etc) the various other amenities and how well planned the space is. The NCC urban one is an integrated township which sprawls across 32 acres of land. The development project is taking place at Narsingi which is one of the fastest growing places of Hyderabad. It is a premium residential community which consists of 12 mega residential towers out of which there are only 1317 flats for sale. The rest of the area will be dedicated for commercial and office needs.

As the urban living is getting increasingly overcrowded because of the frighteningly shortage of land, there are various residential as well as commercial developments taken up by the real estate business. Integrated township is majorly becoming a popular choice for the urban millennials and is the only ideal solution which can provide spacious and large areas while also providing an ultimate living ecosystem. In fact, the state government all across the country are actively encouraging to create integrated townships which can offer a holistic living environment.

Looking into NCC Urban One project, you will be stunned by the new age design which can provide a state of serenity even amidst the chaos of urban life. It will meet your expectation beyond what you have thought to be in your dream home. Keeping in mind the convenience and luxury that anybody would look for, integrated township NCC Urban One project has a lavish lounge bar, swimming pool, meditation hall, indoor games, party hall and many more facilities where you can happily pamper yourself. There are a number of other facilities including gymnasium, landscaped walkways, yoga room and well structured outdoor and indoor children play area. The best part is that this luxury apartments are wrapped in lively greens which can help you get out of the hustle bustle of daily life and enter into a state of calmness when you reach home after a day's work. The NCC urban one flats in Hyderabad is close to the major IT offices of Infosys, Wipro, Polaris, Microsoft, Capgemini, ICICI towers and more. With the legacy of working for more than 25 years in real estate, NCC urban has created this lustrous landmark across one of the most prolific areas of Hyderabad. You can find many of their project in many other places in the country. Keep an eye on the website to know about the new flats for sale and other information.







































