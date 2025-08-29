Nivetha Pethuraj to tie the knot with longtime beau Rajhith Ibran

Talented South Indian actress Nivetha Pethuraj, who has charmed audiences with her performances in both Tamil and Telugu films, has made headlines with an exciting personal update. The actress is all set to enter a new chapter in her life as she prepares to marry her longtime boyfriend, Rajhith Ibran.

Nivetha recently took to social media to share a warm picture with Rajhith, sparking speculation and offering a strong hint that wedding bells are ringing soon. The post instantly caught the attention of her fans and industry circles, confirming what many had speculated for some time.

According to media reports, the couple plans to get married later this year. The wedding is expected to be a private affair, attended only by close family members and friends. Official details regarding the ceremony are likely to be announced in the coming days.

Rajhith Ibran, who hails from the business world, is said to be operating in the hospitality sector with his base in Dubai. Interestingly, Nivetha herself has been residing in Dubai for the past few years, which reportedly brought the two closer. While the exact timeline of their relationship has not been revealed, the couple’s bond has now been made official with the news of their upcoming marriage. Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the actress, expressing joy over the announcement. With her wedding plans now public, Nivetha Pethuraj is preparing for one of the most cherished milestones of her life while continuing to maintain her presence in the film industry.