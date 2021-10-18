There's been a strong movement lately to return to the days when beards were seen as a strong statement of masculinity. In a bold countermovement, No Beard Day comes along to convince men to take a razor to that magnificently furry face and return to a baby smooth complexion. While some of us feel this is nothing worse than purest heresy (unless we can convince those hipsters to shave), No Beard Day adherents feel a clean face is a lovely face.

There is perhaps one strong argument for No Beard Day, and that's its placement some time before the beginning of "Movember", where men are encouraged to grow a truly outstanding moustache in recognition of the month. Maybe this holiday was brought into existence for no other purpose than to give the 'contestants' of Movember a way to get a fresh start.

Likely the result of razor companies trying to take some advantage of the otherwise costly Movember, No Beard Day encourages you to strike out and clean up that face mop you wear the rest of the year.