Govt arranges special flights for Global Summit delegates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government is set to operate special flights to ensure delegates arrive promptly for the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

According to officials, the Transport Department is actively ensuring that delegates do not face inconvenience due to ongoing flight cancellations during the summit period. Special officers, operating at the DSP level, have been assigned the task of coordinating and transporting delegates to the summit. A senior official confirmed that the delegates will reach the venue without any hassle.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already written to the Civil Aviation Ministry a couple of days prior, urging them to ensure that there are no flight cancellations during the summit. The Chief Minister stated that the government was organising a prestigious summit, which is expected to announce a vision document on its second day. Officials confirmed that they are in coordination with the airport authorities to prevent disruptions. Should any cancellations occur, the government is making alternative arrangements to bring the delegates in special flights.

The spate of flight cancellations by IndiGo continued on Sunday. According to RGIA authorities, a total of 126 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Sunday. The cancellations included 60 arrivals and 66 departures.



