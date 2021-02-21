Now, a website to preserve Andhranatyam

To revive the interest and encourage patronizing of the ancient Indian classical dance form of the Telugu speaking people Andhranatyam, an official website- andhranatyam.org, was formally launched amidst lots of fanfareand fervour at an online event attended by art and culture enthusiasts, especially the admirers of the traditional Andhranatyam dance form, from across the globe.

Andhranatyam has a rich historical significance panning as many as 2000 years. Originally called Lasya Nartana and practiced only by temple dancers, this vibrant style of the Telugu people is popularly called Andhranatyam. Besides temple dancing, court dances by courtesans known as "Kalavantulu" and open-air performances for the general public known as kalapam constitute Andhra Natyam.

The most vigorous proponent of this dance form has been the renowned guru Padmashri Bharata Kalaprapoorna Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna, doyen of Andhranatyam and recreator of Perini SivaTandavam.

Dr KV Ramana Chary, speaking on the occasion said, "Dr Nataraja Ramakrishnamade enormous contribution to Andhranatyam and Perini and is a doyen of these dance form and Telugu culture, the Telugus for generation will be indebted to him for his contribution to these dance forms and reviving them. With the launch of this website, the information it provides on these traditional dances will be of great use to the current and future generations, thereby keeping the tradition live for generations to come."

The launch of the website marks a great start and will be a reference to some extraordinary work done by great art minds and will serve as a source of inspiration and reference to the future generations. We have tremendous energy in terms of contributions and choreographies from all young and upcoming Andhranatyam and Perini dancers and we believe this website will be an authentic launch pad. It has more than 60 profiles of senior dancers and teachers from all over the world along with their contact details in the website and more will be added along with the constant updating of information on the dance forms itself.

The website also has details of the courses on Andhra Natyam being offered by Telugu University and Silicon Andhra, the curriculum and how to apply for them. It has blogs with contributions by some of the artists. Subscribe to the website to get latest updates, she said.

The primary objective of the website, andhranatyam.org, is to provide authentic and first-hand information about Andhranatyam, it's unique repertoire of Agama, Asthana and PrabandhaNartanam traditions, Perini and its constitution. The first version of the website being published on the auspicious day of Ratha Saptami, February 19th and a grand global online launch party is scheduled at 7 PM IST / 8 30 AM ET.

Launching the website has been a humongous initiative actioned by the ardent Andhra Natyam and Perini followers, dancers, Gurus and well-wishers. A lot of them invested enormous time and effort in collecting authentic information and include among other, Shri Kala Krishna, Smt. Dr.Suvarchala Devi, Shri Perini Kumar, Kum. Satwika Penna, besides the large number of active dancers who contributed articles and activity, working towards enhancing the website.