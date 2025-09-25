Nutritious Alternatives to Sabudana to Keep Your Navratri Meals Light and Energising

Navratri fasting is often synonymous with sabudana (tapioca pearls). While it is a popular vrat food for its easy digestibility and quick energy, sabudana lacks real nutrition. Being mostly starch, it contains little protein, fibre, or healthy fats. This can lead to sudden hunger pangs, fatigue, and even blood sugar spikes. For nine days of fasting, relying solely on sabudana may leave your body undernourished.

The good news? There are plenty of wholesome and vrat-friendly alternatives to sabudana that keep you energised, full, and nourished.

Why Sabudana Is ‘Not-So-Healthy’

High in starch, low in nutrition – almost no protein, fibre, or good fats.

Quick energy, no satiety – energy fades quickly, causing fatigue.

Blood sugar spikes – can be risky, especially for those with diabetes.

Healthy Sabudana Alternatives for Navratri

1. Samak Rice (Barnyard Millet)

Also called vrat ke chawal .

. Light, easy to digest, rich in fibre and minerals.

Great for khichdi, pulao, or kheer.

2. Rajgira (Amaranth)

High in protein, calcium, and antioxidants.

Use as flour for rotis, parathas, or porridge.

Offers steady energy release with earthy flavour.

3. Singhara Atta (Water Chestnut Flour)

Gluten-free and rich in potassium & magnesium.

Provides slow-releasing carbs to prevent sugar spikes.

Ideal for rotis, pakoras, or halwa.

4. Kuttu Ka Atta (Buckwheat Flour)

Packed with protein, fibre, and rutin (supports circulation).

Keeps you full and stabilises energy.

Best for puris, cheelas, and rotis.

5. Sweet Potato

Rich in complex carbs, fibre, and vitamin A.

Boosts immunity while being filling.

Enjoy as chaat, roasted wedges, or tikkis.

6. Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Low in calories yet rich in protein and fibre.

Can be roasted as a snack or added to kheer/curries.

Light, easy to digest, and energy-sustaining.

Instead of relying only on sabudana, mix and match these nutrient-dense options during Navratri. They keep your vrat meals light, energising, and wholesome—helping you fast without fatigue.