On Ratan Tata 85th birthday: Inspirational Quotes

Ratan TATA was born on 28th December, 1937, few believe he is the real Kohinoor of India and he is surely is one of the few public figures having zero haters.



He is an industrialist as well as former Chairman of Tata Sons. He is also chairman of the TATA Group from 1990 to 2012, serving the interim Chairman from October 2016 through February 2017.

He continues to head numerous Charitable trusts run by the TATA's. in the year, 2008, Ratan TATA has received Padma Vibhushan. The above award is second-highest civilian honor, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honor in the year, 2000.

1. I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.

-Ratan Tata

2. If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together

-Ratan Tata

3. None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise none can destroy a person, but its own mindset can!

-Ratan Tata

4. Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line even in an ECG means we are not alive

Ratan Tata

6. I admire people who are very successful. But if that success has been achieved through too much ruthlessness, then I may admire that person, but I can't respect him.

-Ratan Tata

7. Business need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve.

-Ratan Tata

8. I may have hurt some people along the way, but I would like to be seen as somebody who has done his best to do the right thing for any situation and not compromised.

-Ratan Tata

9. The strong live and the weak die. There is some bloodshed, and out of it emerges a much leaner industry, which tends to survive.

-Ratan Tata

10. Apart from values and ethics which I have tried to live by, the legacy I would like to leave behind is a very simple one - that I have always stood up for what I consider to be the right thing, and I have tried to be as fair and equitable as I could be.

-Ratan Tata

11. The day I am not able to fly will be a sad day for me.

-Ratan Tata

12. I came seriously close to getting married four times, and each time I backed off in fear or for one reason or another. Each occasion was different, but in hindsight when I look at the people involved, it wasn't a bad thing what I did. I think it may have been more complex had the marriage taken place.

-Ratan Tata

13. Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes.

-Ratan Tata

14. One hundred years from now, I expect the Tatas to be much bigger than it is now. More importantly, I hope the Group comes to be regarded as being the best in India.. best in the manner in which we operate, best in the products we deliver, and best in our value systems and ethics. Having said that, I hope that a hundred years from now we will spread our wings far beyond India.

-Ratan TATa

15. There are many things that, if I have to relive, maybe I will do it another way. But I would not like to look back and think what I have not been able to.

-Ratan Tata

16. If it stands the test of public scrutiny, do it... if it doesn't stand the test of public scrutiny then don't do it.

-Ratan TATa

17. I have also made this a point in our company: We need to stop taking baby steps and start thinking globally. It really seems to be helping.

-Ratan Tata

18. I have always been very confident and very upbeat about the future potential of India. I think it is a great country with great potential.

Ratan Tata

19. I would say that one of the things I wish I could do differently would be to be more outgoing.

-Ratan Tata

20. I have two or three cars that I like, but today, Ferrari would be the best car I have driven in terms of being an impressive car.

-Ratan Tata

21. I will certainly not join politics. I would like to be remembered as a clean businessman who has not partaken in any twists and turns beneath the surface, and one who has been reasonably successful.

-Ratan Tata

22. I followed someone who had very large shoes. He had very large shoes. Mr. J. R. D. Tata. He was a legend in the Indian business community. He had been at the helm of the Tata organization for 50 years. You were almost starting to think he was going to be there forever.

-Ratan Tata

23. India has probably lost its position to China as the world's workshop. At the same time it has the power to be ahead of China when it comes to knowledge. Not that the Chinese are far behind. They will get there. But our challenge is to invest sufficiently in education.

-Ratan Tata

24. The early Rockefellers made their wealth from being in certain businesses and remained personally very wealthy. Tata's were different in the sense the future generations were not so wealthy. They were involved in the business but most of the family wealth was put into trust and most of the family did not in fact did not enjoy enormous wealth.

-Ratan Tata

25. IT and the entire communications business clearly have the greatest potential for growth. But if you're talking about sheer size, the steel and auto industries will remain at the top.

-Ratan TATa