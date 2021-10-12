Business owners don't simply run their business – they live it. They are social and economic backbones of our communities, creating jobs and serving as role models with their 'can do attitude'.



Own Businesses make our daily lives more vibrant because they are happy making others happy. With their ideas and ideals, they bring new services, offers, light or even perspectives to our neighborhoods.

Own Business Day is dedicated to all independent business owners in the world to celebrate and pay tribute to them by promoting and giving them extra awareness. Every business owner from all kind of branches is invited to participate in Own Business Day.

The first Own Business Day took place on Tuesday 11th October 2016 with close to 20.000 participating Own Businesses and more than 20.000 special offers in over 20 countries. The second Own Business Day 10th October 2017 was already 5 times bigger with 24 participating countries and incredible 103.074 specials.

Own Business Day is celebrated every year on the second Tuesday of October. Tuesday was chosen for a number of reasons: For most Own Businesses it is not yet a strong business day, additionally, in most countries, the day is free of national and bank holidays.