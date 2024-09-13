Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Auspicious Fasting Muhurat

Parivartini Ekadashi, a significant day for devotees of Lord Vishnu, will be observed during the Shukla Ekadashi of the Bhadrapada month this year. On this day, devotees fast and perform special rituals to honor Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The occasion is considered highly auspicious, especially with the alignment of three powerful yogas—Ravi Yoga, Shobhana Yoga, and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga—on the same day.

Date and Timing of Parivartini Ekadashi 2024

This year, Parivartini Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, September 14. The Shukla Ekadashi tithi will begin at 10:30 PM on September 13 and end at 8:41 PM on September 14. Several auspicious yogas align with this day, making it particularly special for devotees.

Ravi Yoga: From 6:06 AM to 8:32 PM on September 14.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Begins at 8:32 PM on September 14 and ends at 6:06 AM on September 15.

Shobhana Yoga: Starts at 8:48 PM on September 13 and lasts until 6:18 PM on September 14.

Nakshatras: Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra starts at 9:35 PM on September 13 and ends at 8:32 PM on September 14. Shravana Nakshatra begins thereafter and lasts until 6:49 PM on September 15.

Auspicious Muhurat for Parivartini Ekadashi Puja

The most favorable time to perform the Parivartini Ekadashi puja begins at 6:06 AM on September 14. Devotees are advised to complete their rituals during Ravi Yoga and Shobhana Yoga for the best spiritual outcomes. However, it is important to avoid performing any rituals during Rahu Kaal, which will occur from 9:11 AM to 10:44 AM on this day.

Rituals for Parivartini Ekadashi

1.Morning Rituals: Begin the day by bathing and offering water to the Sun God as a mark of respect and devotion. Afterward, take a vow to fast and perform puja for Parivartini Ekadashi.

2.Puja Procedure: Adorn an idol of Lord Vishnu or Lord Vamana with yellow flowers, garlands, sandalwood, yellow clothes, and a sacred thread. Devotees should offer turmeric, rice, roli (red powder), tulsi leaves, jaggery, and fruits as part of the worship.

Before beginning the puja, you may bathe the deity's idol with Gangajal and Panchamrit. Following the offerings, recite the sacred texts associated with Ekadashi, and conclude the ceremony with the traditional Aarti.

3.Breaking the Fast: On the following day, September 15, those who have observed the fast can break it anytime between 6:06 AM and 8:34 AM by following the Parana rituals.

By observing Parivartini Ekadashi with full devotion and performing the rituals during the auspicious muhurat, devotees seek blessings for a prosperous and spiritually fulfilling life.