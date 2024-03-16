Phalgun Maas 2024: Auspicious Practices and Customs

In the Hindu calendar, the month of Phalgun signifies the transition to the Hindi New Year, which begins from the Chaitra month. This sacred period is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is considered auspicious for seeking blessings through devotion. Phalgun hosts major festivals such as Vijaya Ekadashi, Maha Shivaratri, and Holi, each carrying its spiritual significance.

Avoidance of Specific Purchases: Customs and Beliefs

Black Coloured Clothing

Astrologers and Vastu consultants, including Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, advise against purchasing certain items during Phalgun due to beliefs in their potential to bring unfavourable outcomes. Black-colored clothing, in particular, is discouraged as it is believed to attract misfortune. Instead, wearing yellow garments is encouraged, symbolising positivity and auspiciousness.

Sharp Objects and Copper Items

Acquiring sharp objects during this period is also advised against as it may lead to disturbances in the household and Vastu doshas. It is believed to attract Shani dosha, potentially worsening existing problems. Similarly, the purchase of copper items is discouraged as it is thought to weaken the position of the Sun in one’s horoscope, leading to unfavourable circumstances.

Glass Items

Glass items, associated with Venus, are cautioned against during Phalgun. Purchasing such items during this time may lead to Venus-related complications, potentially affecting one’s material pleasures and overall well-being.

Mythological Significance: Tales and Traditions

The significance of Phalgun extends beyond astrological beliefs, encompassing notable events from Hindu mythology. Both the Ramayana and the Mahabharata are said to have unfolded during Phalgun, with major battles such as those between Lakshmana and Meghanath occurring within its timeframe. These wars, spanning from Phalgun Bahula Ekadashi to Phalguna Amavasya, hold deep significance in Hindu mythology.

Cultural Heritage and Spiritual Practices: Upholding Traditions

Adhering to these customs allows individuals to align themselves with astrological principles and honor traditions passed down through generations. While beliefs may vary, the underlying intention remains consistent: to usher in prosperity, ward off negativity, and cultivate harmony in one’s life. As the sacred month of Phalgun unfolds, adhering to these customs serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage and spiritual practices that continue to guide Hindu traditions.