Pitru Paksha 2023: perform this ritual if you do not know the day of death of your ancestors

Pitru Paksha is an annual practice in which people seek the blessings of their ancestors and offer Shraddha and Tarpan to bring peace to their souls. It is a 16-day festival that remembers our ancestors. Certain dates are considered favourable for carrying out these rites that elevate the spirit and bring blessings.

Every year, Pitru Paksha begins on Bhadrapada Purnima and concludes on Ashwin Amavasya, completing its 16-day programme. Within this duration, there are three important dates when performing Shraddha and Tarpan rituals can bring comfort and blessings to the ancestors.

While each date during this time has its significance, three particular dates stand out:

Bharani Shraddha, Navami Shraddha and Sarva Pitru Amavasya, also known as Amavasya Shraddha. These dates are important to perform Shraddha and Tarpan rituals to honour and seek blessings from ancestors.

Performing Bharani Shraddha is of utmost importance a year after the death of a family member. For those who remain unmarried and pass away, their Bharani Shraddha should be performed on Panchami Tithi. If one never visited the pilgrimage sites, his descendants performed Bharani Shraddha at places like Gaya and Pushkar after his demise. This is to ensure peace for the soul of your deceased. This year, the date for performing Bharani Shraddha falls on October 2, and the Bharani Nakshatra lasts until 6:24 pm.

The Shraddha observed during Pitru Paksha, known as Matri Shraddha, is dedicated to honouring the maternal lineage, including mother and grandmother. Failure to perform Pind Daan and other rituals on this day to pay homage to maternal ancestors may lead to their displeasure, which could result in Pitra Dosh. In 2023, this important date for Matri Shraddha falls on October 7.

Sarva Pitru Shraddha or Tarpan is a meaningful way to honor ancestors when you are unsure of the specific dates of your death or lack information about your ancestors. On the day of Ashwin Amavasya, performing Pind Daan is believed to bring happiness to all your ancestors. This year it is October 14.