Pitru Paksha 2024: The Significance of Feeding Crows During Shraddha Karma

Pitru Paksha is a period dedicated to honouring and providing peace to the souls of our ancestors. Rituals such as Pind Daan, Shraddha Karma, and Tarpana are central to this observance. Among these practices, feeding crows holds particular significance during Shraddha Karma.

According to religious texts, crows are viewed as symbolic representations of our ancestors. It is believed that crows never die a natural death from disease or old age; instead, their deaths are sudden. On the day a crow dies, others in its flock abstain from eating. This behaviour is thought to further connect these birds with ancestral spirits.

The Garuda Purana elaborates on this connection, explaining that crows, having consumed nectar alongside the gods, became vessels through which ancestral spirits can manifest. Due to their ability to travel long distances without tiring, crows are believed to carry the spirits of ancestors from one place to another.

During Shraddha Karma, a portion of the sacrificial offerings made during rituals is fed to crows. This act is seen as essential to completing the ritual, ensuring that the ancestors' spirits are satisfied and at peace.

Pitru Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar, begins on the full moon day of the Bhadrapada month and ends on the new moon day of the Ashwin month. In 2024, Pitru Paksha will start on September 17 and conclude on October 2. These 16 days are considered especially auspicious for worshipping ancestors, as it is believed that during this time, their souls descend to earth to visit their families. By performing rituals like Pind Daan, Shraddha Karma, and Tarpana, families can receive blessings of happiness and prosperity from their ancestors.