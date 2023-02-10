Promise Day 2023: Best Wishes and Messages to Send to your Partner on Promise Day

Give your loved one, the fuzzy feeling of a few extra butterflies in their tummy and express your true love to them with the help of beautiful world.

Here are few romantic message, which you can send it to your loved ones to make you understand as how you love them.

1. I love you without any intention, I care for you without any expectations, and I promise to keep you happy forever.

2. Love is the happiness of today, and promise of tomorrow, so this warm note comes to you, to say that you are my life and I wish my life Happy Promise Day!

3. Promise me you will be with me forever and always. Happy Promise Day!

4. We have a lot of dreams to fulfil together. I promise that I'll do my part with the best I can do, always and forever.

5. I was directionless before I met you. You gave my life a new meaning, a new promise that I aim to keep for the rest of my life.

6. You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day baby!

7. This promise day 2023, I am not making any promise because I promised to be in love with you when I saw you for the first time.

8. Maybe I'm too late to be your first. But right now, I'm preparing myself to be your last. I promise. Happy Promise Day !

9. I'm making a vow today to always wake up and have my morning tea with you, and pledge to never go to bed without giving you a goodnight kiss.

10. This Promise Day, I vow that we never go angry to bed, resolve our issues right there and then, and never dig old graves during our new fights.

11. Forever is a lifetime that I promise to devote to your happiness. I will love you forever, I will be yours always. My dear wife, you will always be my lifeline.

12. You may arrive late, but I promise to wait. You may irritate me a lot, but I vow to love you more and more, you may protect me from the world, but I pledge to protect your heart

13. - I promise to be yours and only yours, I promise to follow you to the end of the earth, I vow to hold you in the deepest of sorrows, I pledge to make you smile every day, I promise to love forever and always

14. - From this day till the end of time, I promise to be your safe place, I vow to be your person, I pledge to be your favourite human.

15. - A promise is not just words, it's a reflection of our love and commitment. On this Promise Day, I promise to always keep my love for you shining bright.

16. - I promise to hold your hands no matter what may come our way. I vow to stick by your side and be your pillar of strength forever.

When you are keeping promises well to the loved one. You are making your relationship stronger and then happier. Happy Promise day to all.