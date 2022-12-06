Put On Your Own Shoes Day
Highlights
Strange as it sounds, the history of footwear itself is exceptionally varied and colorful.
Strange as it sounds, the history of footwear itself is exceptionally varied and colorful.
The first shoes were probably worn around 40,000 years ago, in the Middle Paleolithic period.
They weren't as stylish as the ones you can get hold of today, made from leather and wrapped around the foot.
In a pinch, bark and big leaves were probably used, making a rudimentary sandal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS