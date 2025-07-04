Live
Quadric IT Wins National Acclaim for AI Policing Solution
Telangana-based Quadric IT emerged as Runner-Up at the AI 4 Andhra Police Hackathon 2025 with its innovative project Blue Query. Developed by Sujay Anishetti and Sai Ajit Bhavaraju, Blue Query is a voice-first AI platform enabling police to access investigation data in English and Telugu.
Mentored by Raghuram Thatavarthy and ERP+AI expert Kesari Sai Krishna Sabniveesu, the solution impressed for its real-world utility. Chosen from 57 national teams, Quadric’s success highlights the power of Gen AI in governance. The Andhra Police plan to deploy Blue Query, reaffirming Quadric IT’s growing leadership in GovTech and intelligent enterprise transformation.
