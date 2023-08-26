Qualizeal Announces Opening of Second Delivery Center in Hyderabad

US-based QualiZeal, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is one of the world’s fastest-growing independent digital quality engineering services companies. QualiZeal completed two remarkable years in the industry, catering to a diverse clientele of over 45 satisfied businesses. Shri C. Shekhar Reddy, Chairman Confederation of Indian Industry, inaugurated the company’s second delivery center in Hyderabad. The new office is 20000 sq feet, which will initially seat 200 more engineers and have a state-of-the-art training center. The plan is to hire 500 more technical employees and make Hyderabad a strategic delivery location before expanding to other cities. In recent times, QualiZeal has been gearing up to serve customers worldwide, and setting up a second office in the Hyderabad GDC will facilitate the process.

QualiZeal, a software testing platform, inspires, sets new benchmarks, and steps up to make a difference in quality. The aim is to fulfil the need for superior-quality products and digital solutions.

Shri C. Shekhar Reddy, said, studies indicate that there is a huge employability gap in the engineering colleges and companies like QualiZeal, Inc., are setting a precedent by establishing Centre of excellence for girl students in engineering colleges and it’s time for other corporates to emulate your initiative. I was part of the committee on Centenary celebrations of Osmania University, other forums and government platforms, where we have been discussing about employability of engineering students. In fact, in CII we have an European model, CII along with Government of Telangana and a multinational manufacturing company is doing a program of which the fifth batch is on, we screen 2nd year polytechnic students and make them attend an internship program after 4 pm and by the time they complete their polytechnic course, they have a degree and certificate from the company, besides an employment opportunity with that company. Similarly girls who are part of the like QualiZeal, Inc., centre of excellence will have a head start and thriving in their careers. QualiZeal, Inc., has identified the skill gap and is bridging that gap through these centres of excellence. Congratulate you on choosing Hyderabad for the 2nd office, a city which has infrastructure on par with the best, but the cost of living is comparatively low, which offers an edge for you over your competition. Hyderabad is the perfect destination for global entrepreneurs, with a proactive government ensuring highest standard of law and order.

Speaking to the media, Madhu Murthy Ronanki, Advisor and lead, India Operations, said, “We are delighted to announce our second office opening in Hyderabad. Committed to providing an ecosystem for growth as a digital-quality engineering company, we plan to increase headcount and augment infrastructure and technology over the next year by investing US $ 3 Million.”

At the occasion, Pradeep Govindasamy, CEO, QualiZeal, said, “Organisations from all over the world are establishing their global delivery center and technology hubs in Hyderabad. This serves as a testament to Hyderabad's rising stature nationally and internationally. Hyderabad is our strategic delivery location, and we aim to expand to other cities soon. We will add 500 more people to our headcount next year to cater to our growth plans. Employee welfare is our primary agenda to encourage professional advancement and raise productivity. We are focused on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity.”