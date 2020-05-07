Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is amongst the most important days in May. It was launched to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata. He was one of India's greatest artists, novelist, author, Bengali poet, humanist, philosopher etc. In 1913, he was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature.
