Radiant in Traditional Attire: Radhika Merchant's Lagan Lakhvanu Ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant showcased a blend of cultural richness and grandeur. The first event, 'Lagan Lakhvanu,' set the tone with classic Gujarati traditions and opulence.

Elegant Ensemble by Anamika Khanna

Radiant in a pastel-blue lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna, Radhika Merchant exuded grace and charm. Her attire, complemented by a delicate pink choli with floral motifs, was accentuated by a matching dupatta draped elegantly in the style of a traditional saree. Adorned with diamond accessories including a bracelet, earrings, maang teeka, and a three-tiered neckpiece, Radhika epitomized natural elegance.

Makeup and Hairstyle



Opting for subtle makeup, Radhika highlighted her features with soft, calming colors. Her makeup emphasized her cheekbones with a gentle glow, defined eyes, and glossy lips. With her hair styled in soft waves parted in the middle, she added a touch of classic charm to her ensemble.

Significance of Lagan Lakhvanu

The Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony marks the beginning of Anant and Radhika's marriage festivities, steeped in Gujarati traditions. The ceremony involves presenting the wedding invitation, known as 'Kankotri,' to the gods as a sacred offering seeking blessings for the union.

A Journey Rooted in Tradition and Love

Anant and Radhika's marriage, founded on friendship and love, was solemnized in December 2022 in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, followed by an engagement ceremony in January 2023. Their celebrations, including the recent Lagan Lakhvanu event, epitomize a blend of tradition and modernity.

Conclusion Radhika Merchant's ethereal appearance at the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony reflects the couple's reverence for tradition and their celebration of love. Their forthcoming wedding is not just a joyous occasion but a homage to the rich cultural heritage of India.