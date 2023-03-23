Ramadan 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to share with friends & Family

Muslims all over the world, observe the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, with much devotion and fervour. They tend to fast as well as pray to Allah for his blessing during this holy month.

Ramadan Wishes

1. May Allah shower his countless blessings on believers during the holy month of Ramadan and always.

2. When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained. Ramadan Mubarak!

3. Sending warm wishes on this holy month that may God bless you with happiness and fill your home with His gracefulness. Ramadan Mubarak to you

4. May this festivity push peace to transcend the earth, let light brighten up the world and grow hope to every person's heart. Happy Ramadan to you and your family

5. Sending you best wishes as you welcome yet another Ramadan in your life that brings along with it, remarkable spiritual growth and late-night family meals. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ramadan

6. As you do abstinence every day of this holy month of Ramadan, May the spirit of faith, the warmth of love and the power of togetherness are with you always. Wishing you and your family power, love and peace on this holy occasion

7. May the Spirit of Ramadan stay in our hearts and illuminate our souls from within.

8. As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness.

9. Have a peaceful and happy Ramadan.

10. May the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace.

11. "May Allah is always there to bless in each and every endeavor of your life. Warm greetings on the occasion of Ramadan to you and your family."

12. "May this Ramadan be full of celebrations for you and your loved ones. May you enjoy these beautiful days with your special ones. Ramadan Mubarak to you."

13. "I wish that the high spirits of Ramadan celebrations infuse your heart and soul with happiness and prosperity. Wishing a blessed Ramadan to you."

14. "On the occasion of Ramadan¸ I wish Allah is always there to support you through good and bad times and guide you towards the purpose of your life. Ramadan Mubarak to you."

15. "Warm greetings on Ramadan to you and your family. May the holy essence of this festive occasion inspire you towards a better life."

16. "On the occasion of Ramadan, I extend my best wishes to you and your family. I hope your home is filled with many joys and positivity."

17. "May Allah is always there to protect you from all the negativities and keep you safe from all the challenges. Wishing a very Happy Ramadan to you."

18. "May the holy month of Ramadan shower you with the best of the blessings and bring you eternal joys in life. Warm greetings on the occasion of Ramadan."

19. "I wish that this Eid-ul-fitr you are blessed with happiness and success. May each and every moment of Ramadan purifies you. Warm wishes on Ramadan to you my dear!"

20. "From the bottom of my heart, I wish that Allah answers all your prayers and blesses you with happiness and peace in your life. Happy Eid Ul Fitr to you and your family. Eid Mubarak."

21. "As you turn your face towards Sacred Mecca…. I pray that whenever you look towards the Sacred Mosque, you are blessed with happiness and glory. On the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, I for your health and prosperity. Eid Mubarak to you."

22. " Ramadan is the month of periodic fasting which is the holiest way of cleansing your body, mind and soul….. Ramadan Mubarak to you as we are all set to fast, pray and blessings from Allah!!!

23. " May you and your loved ones are showered with the choicest blessings of Allah….May you are blessed with prosperity, success and glory…..Ramadan Mubarak to you!!!"

24. "On the occasion of Ramadan, I wish that there is happiness and positivity surrounding you. Ramadan Mubarak to you."

25. "May there is success and prosperity in your life to take you to new heights and happiness and smiles to always bring you peace. Happy Ramadan to you."

26. "On the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, I am praying for your health, wealth and happiness. Have a cheerful and blessed Ramadan."

27. "I wish that the occasion of Ramadan brighten every corner of your life and spread happiness and peace in your life. Warm wishes on Ramadan to you."

28. "May you are blessed with greatest strength to achieve all your goals and make them a reality. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Ramadan to you."

29. "Ramadan Mubarak to you and your loved ones. May the celebrations of this fasting month spread happiness and joys in your life."

30. "May Allah bring you all the inspiration in life and motivate you to achieve all your goals. Wishing a very Happy Ramadan to you."

31. In this holy month of Ramadan, may your heart become kinder, your body more healthy, and your soul at peace. A very Happy Ramadan to you, Kareem 2023!

32. May the month of Ramadan bring you and your family closeness and joy, and may Almighty Allah Subhanahu wa ta'ala pardon your sin and purify you. Good Ramadan, everyone in 2023!

33. May your Ramadan efforts be rewarded and may you be given whatever you desire.

34. May the holy month of Ramadan enlighten your soul.

35. May your fast serve as a reminder of the abundance we take for granted every day.

36. May the holy month aid in your spiritual renewal.

37. During this Ramadan, may Allah bless you and remind you of the following: "Blessed today are the Believers, who humble themselves in their prayer, who keep aside from frivolous speech, who do deeds of alms, and who restrict their appetites."