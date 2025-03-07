Live
Just In
Ramadan 2025: 5 Essential Mindful Eating Tips for Iftar
Mindful eating during Iftar is essential for maintaining energy and overall well-being during Ramadan. Following healthy habits can prevent overeating and aid digestion
Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection and self-discipline, making mindful eating during Iftar crucial for maintaining energy levels and overall well-being. Following healthy eating habits can prevent overeating and support better digestion.
Start with Water and Dates
Breaking the fast with dates and water is a traditional and beneficial practice. Dates help regulate blood sugar levels, while water prevents dehydration. Take your time and avoid eating too quickly.
Chew Your Food Thoroughly
Proper chewing enhances digestion and allows the body to absorb nutrients more effectively. Eating too fast can lead to discomfort and bloating.
Minimise Fried Foods
While fried snacks may be tempting, they can lead to bloating and acidity. Opt for healthier alternatives like grilled or baked foods to keep digestion smooth.
Control Portion Sizes
After fasting for long hours, it's natural to feel hungry, but eating in moderation helps prevent digestive issues. Start with small portions and give your stomach time to adjust.
Reduce Sugar Intake
Excessive sugar consumption during Iftar can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Choose natural sweeteners or fruits to satisfy your sweet cravings healthily.
By following these mindful eating tips, you can enjoy a nourishing and balanced Iftar while maintaining overall well-being during Ramadan 2025.