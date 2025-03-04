Ramadan 2025: Refreshing Homemade Drinks to Enjoy During Iftar

Ramadan is a sacred month in the Islamic calendar, observed with fasting, prayers, and charitable acts. In 2025, Ramadan in India began on March 2. Throughout this holy period, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with Iftar, a meal that often includes nutritious and hydrating drinks. Here are five easy homemade beverages you can enjoy to replenish energy and stay refreshed after a day-long fast.

Homemade Refreshing Drinks for Iftar

1. Mohabbat Ka Sharbat

A popular summer drink, Mohabbat Ka Sharbat is made with watermelon, rose syrup, chilled milk, and ice. The combination provides a cooling effect, making it a perfect choice for Iftar. To prepare, blend watermelon cubes with chilled milk and rose syrup, then serve with ice and additional watermelon chunks. This drink is especially famous around Delhi’s Jama Masjid during Ramadan.

2. Jallab

Jallab is a traditional Middle Eastern beverage made with dates, grape molasses, rose water, and pine nuts. This hydrating and nutrient-rich drink is a Ramadan staple, offering a quick energy boost. Simply mix dates, grape molasses, and rose water in cold water, then top with pine nuts before serving.

3. ABC Juice (Apple, Beetroot, and Carrot Juice)

This nutrient-dense juice combines the sweetness of apples, the earthy taste of beetroots, and the freshness of carrots. To make ABC juice, blend apples, beetroots, and carrots with ginger and lemon juice for extra flavour. This juice not only quenches thirst but also provides essential vitamins and minerals.

4. Tamarind Juice

Popular in various Muslim-majority countries, tamarind juice is both tangy and refreshing. To prepare, soak tamarind pods in warm water for a few hours, then strain the mixture to extract the juice. Add sugar or honey for sweetness, chill before serving, and enjoy a vitamin-rich drink with cooling properties.

5. Lemon Mint Cooler

This zesty drink is perfect for Iftar. Blend fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, sugar, and water until smooth, then strain and refrigerate. The lemon mint cooler provides hydration and aids digestion, making it a refreshing choice after a long day of fasting.

These homemade drinks not only replenish energy but also help maintain hydration during Ramadan. Try them out for a refreshing and nutritious Iftar experience.