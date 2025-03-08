Ramadan Workplace Wellness: Prioritising Employee Health and Safety

The month of Ramadan, a pivotal month in the Islamic calendar, is anticipated to begin on or around 28February and lasts for 29-30 days. Around two billion Muslims worldwide will befasting from dawn to dusk during this period. International SOS, the world’s leading health and security risk services company, highlights the importance of prioritising both physical health and mental wellbeing during this period of spiritual growth and renewal. Recognising the physical demands and changes in routine associated with fasting, organisations should prioritise the health, safety and overall wellbeing of their Muslim employees.

Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director at International SOSshares:“Creating a supportive and inclusive environment for fasting employees is crucial during Ramadan. Organisations can demonstrate their commitment by promoting healthy practices such as eating balanced meals at Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal before the fast begins) and Iftar (the meal to break the fast at sunset), proper hydration, sufficient rest and ensuring a healthy work-life balance throughout the holy month."

Individuals travelling or working in Muslim-majority countries during Ramadan are advised to familiarise themselves with local customs and traditions. “During Ramadan, businesses and government offices in Muslim-majority typically adjust working hours. In some regions, non-fasting individuals are expected to refrain from eating, drinking, or smoking in public during daylight hours. Additionally,traffic can become particularly congested in the lead-up to Iftar (the breaking of the fast). If you are travelling during this time, it is advisable to plan your journey in advance, factoring in potential delays.", counsels Dr Vora.

Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan and is recognised as a public holiday in many countries, is a time for many to come together in celebration. By prioritising the health, safety and wellbeing ofemployees and fostering an understanding of local customs, organisations can create a supportive and inclusive environment during this important time, while also ensuring business continuity and the safety of all.

International SOS provides five key tips for organisations to support employees during Ramadan:

1. Promote healthy practices: Remind employees to stay hydrated during non-fasting hours by consuming at least two litres of water between Iftar and Suhoor. Emphasise that consuming nutrient-rich meals helps to sustain energy, enhances sleep qualityand helps to maintain focus and productivity during the day.

2. Create an open culture: Encourage open communication by establishing clear and inclusive policies on religious observance. Enable employees to feel comfortable to discuss their needs during Ramadan, fostering a respectful and supportive workplace.

3. Offer access to mental health and wellbeing resources: Ensure easy access to resources that promote overall wellbeing, including mental and emotional health. This can include Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), mindfulness programmes and related resources.

4. Encourage flexibility: Offer adaptable working arrangements, such as adjusted start and finish timings to accommodate prayer breaks. Understanding and flexibility go a long way in ensuring employees feel supported.

5. Provide essential resources: Share practical adviceincluding dietary tips or energy-maintenance strategies, to empower employees to make healthy choices during Ramadan. Disseminating guidelines on health and wellness practices at the workplace demonstrates care and commitment to the overall wellbeing of employees during Ramadan.