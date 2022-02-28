Rare Disease Day is an observance held on the last day of February to raise awareness about diseases that most people will not know of, as well as to improve access to treatment.

EURORDIS (The European Organization for Rare Diseases) says that treatment for many rare diseases is insufficient, and some people's quality of life is greatly hindered by inequality, simply because people have never heard of their disease, or do not understand the disease and the patient's needs.

Since 2008, EURORDIS has been putting in place social networks to help support individuals with rare diseases and their families, as well as Co-Ordinating events for Rare Disease Day at an international level.

2010 featured balloon releases, marathons, auctions and tree planting events to raise awareness, and each year people affected by rare diseases are encouraged to share pictures and their stories with the world.