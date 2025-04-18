Live
Raunaq Yar Khan Promotes Unity at Ramappa Temple Art Exhibition
Highlights
The inaugural art exhibition celebrating South Indian temples, including the UNESCO-recognised Ramappa Temple, was a grand success at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur.
Inaugurated by His Highness Raunaq Yar Khan, the 9th Nizam, the event showcased vibrant artistic depictions of these architectural wonders. Raunaq Yar Khan emphasised the importance of interfaith and intercommunity harmony, expressing his deep commitment to fostering unity.
The exhibition, a tribute to the 6th Nizam’s preservation efforts, not only highlights South Indian heritage but also promotes cultural dialoguethrough art.
