Redefining retirement with luxury and care

Rahul Sabharwal, the Co-founder and Director of ‘Vedaanta Senior Living’, is a visionary in the senior care sector, working tirelessly to redefine the retirement living experience in India. Discussing the organization’s latest initiative, a luxury senior living project in Hyderabad, Rahul described it as a landmark in senior care. “Traditionally, retirement homes are located far from cities, leaving residents disconnected from urban life. Our project in partnership with the ‘Greenrich Highlands Township’ offers a refreshing change. It provides a serene, green environment while maintaining strong urban connectivity, ensuring seniors enjoy both tranquillity and vibrant city life,” he explained. The project, which integrates wellness hubs, social spaces, and modern amenities, will feature over 250 units, including villas and apartments, catering to retirees’ diverse needs.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind ‘Vedaanta’, Rahul shared, “The idea was born from the realization that India’s senior population deserves more than care—they deserve a lifestyle that promotes dignity, independence, and joy.” Since its inception in 2015, ‘Vedaanta’ has evolved into a leading senior care provider, serving over 700 families across 14 communities in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Hosur, with Hyderabad soon joining the list. Despite the rapid expansion, the company’s focus on holistic well-being remains central.

‘Vedaanta’s’ approach integrates wellness, community engagement, and active living. “Wellness goes beyond healthcare,” Rahul emphasized. “We promote physical, emotional, and social well-being through fitness hubs, yoga centers, and community engagement activities. Active living is encouraged with walking trails, games, and wellness-focused programs. Our holistic model ensures that seniors lead engaged, connected, and fulfilling lives.” When asked about what sets ‘Vedaanta’ apart from other senior care providers, Rahul highlighted their unique focus on senior living rather than just care. “Many providers focus solely on healthcare, but we emphasize creating a lifestyle combining independence, comfort, and vibrant community interaction. Our luxury amenities, personalized services, and proactive engagement programs set us apart,” he noted. Vedaanta also prioritizes geographical diversity while keeping local interests at heart, ensuring their services cater to varied preferences.

Overcoming cultural myths surrounding retirement homes was one of the significant challenges ‘Vedaanta’ faced. “In India, retirement homes are often associated with old age homes, seen as a last resort. We’ve worked to change that perception by promoting independence and an active lifestyle. Today, many seniors themselves reach out to us, signaling a shift in mindset,” Rahul shared. Affordability was another hurdle, but ‘Vedaanta’ addressed this by offering flexible service packages, ensuring luxury didn’t come at an exorbitant cost.

The partnership with the ‘Greenrich Group’ for the Hyderabad project has further enhanced the senior living experience. “Their expertise in large-scale residential projects complements our vision for senior care. Together, we’re creating a vibrant community surrounded by modern conveniences like specialist hospitals, fitness academies, and recreational facilities,” Rahul explained.

Looking ahead, ‘Vedaanta’ has ambitious plans for expansion. “Our goal is to become India’s leading senior living provider,” Rahul said. The Hyderabad project is just the beginning, with plans to establish more communities in cities like Trivandrum, Kottayam, and Kochi. “We aim to develop communities that balance independence, care, and luxury, redefining senior living across the country.”

To ensure services remain aligned with the changing needs of seniors, ‘Vedaanta’ employs a proactive approach. “India’s seniors are becoming more financially independent, health-conscious, and socially active. We innovate constantly, offering wellness programs, mental health support, and tech-enabled healthcare services. Regular feedback from our residents allows us to refine our offerings and stay ahead of the curve,” Rahul concluded. Through its dynamic, forward-thinking approach, ‘Vedaanta Senior Living’ continues to set new benchmarks in senior care, offering seniors a life of dignity, independence, and joy.