Reflecting on life, work, family, spirituality

While at Wharton, Jason Kothari scraped together money from family and friends to save his childhood favourite comic book company, Valiant Entertainment, from bankruptcy and bring it back to life. A few years later, he transformed the company into the third-largest superhero entertainment company after Marvel and DC Entertainment and sold it for $100 million.



Kothari then became a professional turnaround leader and went on to transform several distressed Indian Internet icons, helping save billions of dollars in value, and advise giants like technology investor Softbank, movie and television studio Balaji Telefilms, and real estate developer Emaar.

'Irrationally Passionate - My Turnaround from Rebel to Entrepreneur' (HarperCollins) is the inside story of how a rebel, train-wreck teenager transformed himself into a successful young entrepreneur, business leader and trusted advisor in his 30s.

From getting his first job as an assistant to Jackie Chan in Hong Kong, to learning strategy from champion Muay Thai boxers in Thailand, to tackling huge personal setbacks, to becoming a CEO in 60 seconds, among many other stories - Kothari's inspiring journey across countries, industries and companies has something for everyone.

'Irrationally Passionate' is a highly personal, authentic and open account of a young entrepreneur's life. Brimming with practical advice and philosophical insights, it will compel readers to reflect on how they perceive life, work, family and spirituality by giving them a fresh perspective.

Says Kothari: "Irrationally passionate is something all entrepreneurs are - the risk and return profile of entrepreneurship never justifies becoming an entrepreneur. This book is a way to share my turnaround story - the good, bad and ugly - and the many learnings from it with students and young entrepreneurs to help them in their journey. My hope is that it also encourages more business leaders to openly and authentically share their unique stories for the benefit of all of us."

Sachin Sharma, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, says: "Jason's turnaround story is remarkable, immensely relatable and gets the reader hooked instantly. From a rebel teenager, to creating the third-largest superhero entertainment company in the world, to his phenomenal work in India's Internet space, the book tells you that you can create your own turnaround story at any stage in life. As publishers, we feel proud that this special book has become a national bestseller and is all set to become a modern business classic."

'Irrationally Passionate' is available in paperback and as an audiobook read by the author. All the author's proceeds will be donated to the charitable trust that supports Shri Sai Baba's Temple in Shirdi.