Four eco-friendly Raksha Bandhan gift to make your sister’s day

Since time immemorial, exchanging gifts has helped us to cultivate social bonds, express love and appreciation, mark celebrations and build relationships. Raksha Bandhan is one such special occasion where we can show our sisters just how much they mean to us through thoughtful gifts. With growing awareness of environmental issues and the need to promote eco-friendly gifting practices, what could be better than a perfect green gift to make her feel special and loved

Here is our curated list of sustainable gift ideas that not only express your affection but also have a minimal carbon footprint.

Green decor for the homebody

Soy wax air fresheners, upcycled fabric buntings, hand-painted tea coasters, crochet flowers, macrame wall hangings, bead curtains, sabai grass mats, copper bottles, pottery and bamboo lamps are perfect for your house-proud sister who likes to create cosy corners at home. You could also gift her glassware recycled from wine bottles or artefacts crafted from reclaimed wood, embroidered cushion covers and hand-woven dhurries. Incense made from wasted flowers, handmade soy candles and aromatherapy gift boxes can fill her heart and her home with fragrant joy.

Trees for the nature lover

For the sister who wants to give back to mother earth but doesn't know how, here is a gift that will keep on giving. With just a simple click on grow-trees.com, you can turn a personal celebration into environmental stewardship and dedicate to her, a tree or even a grove virtually. This way you will also help support plantation projects that are expanding the green cover across wildlife sanctuaries, urban spaces, degraded forests and rural areas. By championing tree planting in the country, you will additonally help generate livelihoods for local communities. Your sister will be able to monitor the Project Your sister will also be able to monitor the tree's growth through the website.

Stationery for the scribbler

If your sister likes to doodle, scribble and jot, choose stationary with seed paper and plantablepencilspens, cork diaries, desk organisers crafted out of bamboo, handmade journals, perpetual calendars and also ensure that the gift packaging is free from plastic. Stationery stores also stock handmade paper with embedded flower petals that can lend themselves to art and craft projects. For your arty kin, you can even pick recycled canvasses and cadmium-free watercolours.

Gifts for the Green Kitchen

For the sister who craves a plastic-free kitchen, choose bamboo cutlery, terracotta utensils, reusable water bottles made from copper, steel or clay, eco-friendly tableware, kansa thali sets, bamboo fruit baskets, coconut shell bowls, reusable copper straws and composting kits. Look for table and kitchen linen that is vegan, plastic-free, toxin-free and zero-waste. Compostable bagasse plates and biodegradable paper cups will also come in handy during a party.







