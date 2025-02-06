Intentional dating isn’t one of those fleeting trends

Intentional dating is revolutionizing the Indian dating scene, offering clarity and purpose to relationships. With GenZ and Millennials embracing this approach, dating apps are no longer just for casual connections but a space for finding partners with shared goals

Dating apps, once associated with the casual relationship culture, have now been crowned by GenZ and Millennials as the safe space that helped them gain dating clarity or, as they like to say, pushed them towards Intentional Dating practice.

What is Intentional Dating?

It’s an approach where dating app users seek a partner with clear goals and intent. It has taken the Indian dating scene by storm for all the right reasons. And if the predictions are correct, this trend is here to stay. How does it work? Let’s say you want to date for a few years and then settle down- with intentional dating, you find a person who has the exact same goal.

Why is this trend sticking in India?

Even though all other trends come and go, Intentional dating has stuck with Indian daters.

“Vague intentions never attract a match that can go on for the long term. The days of stuttering to explain what daters want are gone. Indian daters are thriving in the recently gained dating clarity and demanding the same from their matches. According to surveys, more than half the dating app users prefer to match with someone who is clear and upfront about their intentions. Moreover, knowing what you want in life is a desirable trait in people and has been noted as one of the qualities that impress matches.” Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack.

Kicking ghosting to the curb- GenZ is rebranding Intentional dating as the ghostbuster- this approach of dating reduces the guesswork, leaving little to no room for confusion and misinterpretation, the two main grounds for ghosting.

Since the arrival of this ghostbuster in the dating town, there has been a notable decline in ghosting incidents. As it turns out, clarity is all that was needed to clean out the ghosts.

Quality over Quantity- When someone knows what they want, they stop focusing on the number game and finally put their mind to that one match that has the potential to be “the one.”

Intentional dating encourages the quality over quantity method, leading to more meaningful connections and reducing doomscrolling.

Less pressure, more progress- As heavy as the name sounds, Intentional Dating, on the contrary, minimizes the pressure to rush into a relationship or settle down ASAP. The trend is not limited to serious relationships alone; daters who are merely testing the water are also encouraged to adopt the method. It does not stress so much on committing immediately as it does on ensuring that daters’ time and effort are well spent.

Tradition meets Modern- Indians have always been more inclined toward meaningful connections, and finally, daters have hit the sweet spot where traditions meet modernity. Arguably, arranged marriages were the OG form of Intentional dating- of course, with a heavy dose of family involvement and, unfortunately, more focus on material compatibility over chemistry. But Indian daters are redefining those same rules, bending them to fit their priorities. Intentional dating isn’t one of those fleeting trends; it has beautifully weaved itself into the fabric of Indian dating.