Lacking emotional support in relationship

Emotional support comes in a variety of sizes and shapes. At its core, however, emotional support is about providing love, support, reassurance, acceptance, and encouragement in a relationship.

It's especially important in times of stress or sadness as it stabilizes the relationship and provides a positive foundation for both partners.

In order to address and improve emotional support within a relationship, you need to be able to identify when a relationship is lacking it. Here are some signs a relationship is lacking emotional support:

You and your partner feel distant



Without true emotional intimacy and support, you and your partner are bound to drift. Perhaps you and your partner are talking less or aren't spending as much time together as you used to. If you're not fueling your feelings of togetherness and connection, your relationship's emotional support will ultimately break down.

You don't discuss your emotions



Another sign your relationship is lacking emotional support is if you and your partner aren't being fully honest or forthcoming with each other. When you don't talk about feelings or emotions, you're more likely to bottle up toxic ones or push your partner away out of fear. So do your best to open up about your daily problems and anxieties, and keep the lines of communication as open as possible.

You're leading separate lives



With this scenario, you and your partner aren't only emotionally distant; you're also spending very little time with each other. Maybe you don't text much or go out on as many dates, or perhaps you've drawn up two distinctly different social groups.

You should want your partner involved in your life and desire to spend a lot of time with them. If you don't want to do this or feel uncomfortable doing so, you most likely have an emotionally distant relationship.

You're struggling with listening problems



Even if you and your partner are having frequent conversations, your emotional intimacy is lacking if you aren't actively listening to each other. This can cause a myriad of problems like forgetting important birthdays, anniversaries, or failing to truly understand what the other person is trying to say in moments of vulnerability. You can address this problem by practicing active listening, and intentionally communicating and connecting with your partner with compassion and presence.

You're not physically intimate



Another big sign your relationship is lacking emotional support is if you and your partner aren't engaging in physical intimacy. Partners who are unable to emotionally support each other find it more difficult to provide physical support to one another. If they're avoiding your physical touch, talk to them and try to get at the root of where your physical intimacy issues stem.