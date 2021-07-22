Pandemic brought meaningful changes when it comes to dating

With the wider rollout of vaccinations among younger age groups in India, more than one in three, daters are feeling hopeful about dating in 2021, reveals a survey by Bumble. The women-first dating app and social networking platform, revealed how the pandemic has shaped the way single Indians are dating, especially post the second wave.

Dating has changed for the better

The time spent in lockdowns has allowed people to focus on what they are truly looking for while dating, giving them a renewed sense of clarity and confidence in taking control of their dating lives as they meet new people. Through recent research, it was found that people are now dating more intentionally than before the pandemic. They're being more honest about what they're looking for in a relationship, whether it's something casual or serious. In fact, 74 percent of single Indians surveyed feel there is a decline in negative behaviour in dating such as ghosting, breadcrumbing, catfishing, among others.

One in four daters in India have said that they are now feeling less willing to compromise on what they want and need from a potential relationship, according to the survey. Nearly 54 percent of single Indians claim there is increased clear communication on dating intentions and expectations while dating during the pandemic. 48 percent of single Indians claim there is an increased focus on personality rather than someone's looks while dating during the pandemic. One in three people feels less pressure when dating during the pandemic. 37 percent of single Indians surveyed claim that they noticed a decline in catfishing while dating during this pandemic. 34 percent of single Indians surveyed claim that they have noticed a decline in ghosting while dating throughout the pandemic.

Safety is still top of mind

Following the recent second wave of the pandemic in India, safety is still top of mind and many people are continuing to prioritize discussions on precautions and Covid vaccination statuses before meeting someone in person for the first time.

35 percent of people surveyed claim they are more safety-conscious now after the second wave than last year. Vaccination status is essential to many as 38 percent of daters surveyed would not go on a date or have sex with someone who hasn't received the Covid vaccine.

To help their communities feel comfortable dating right now and to help normalize conversations about dating during the pandemic, Bumble has added a Covid Preferences Center that can be accessed by tapping the profile icon within the Bumble app. After matching with someone, both individuals will be able to see what the other person's dating preferences are - such as meeting outdoors and in uncrowded places only - and what precautions they want to take.

"The pandemic has brought about meaningful changes in our dating choices and behaviours as single Indians navigate this new world of dating. This last year that people spent in lockdowns has given them the opportunity to focus on what they are truly looking for while dating. There is a renewed sense of clarity and confidence in taking control of their dating lives as they navigate new rules of dating, both virtually and in person. As our recent research illustrates, single people in India are more intentional with their dating decisions than ever before and are prioritizing safety and compatibility as vaccinations increase in India," said Samarpita Samaddar, Communications Director, Bumble India.