Why women fall in love with a married man?

The relationship of women with her father can contribute to her being more attracted to married men. These relationships often end very bad, especially if the woman is having higher expectation from the man and if the man has a children and does want to end his marriage. Even though, we do not chose who we fall love with, there are things, that make some women tempted by the thought of being in a relationship with a married man.

-Women idealize married men

Women idealize married men, that why the fall for them, even though there are lot of bachelor and divorcees available, for them to mingle and have a relationship

-Women are attracted to married men with no strings attached

Women are mostly attracted to married with no strings attached, because they feel it would be beneficial to have relationship with those individuals

-Attention from married man is flattery

Flattery can bring any women to their knees, thus they ignore everything wish to have relationship with the married men.

-Married men seem like they have more control of their lives

Married men have lot of responsibilities towards their family, hence women feel they have more control on their lives as well as lives of others.

-Women buy into their lies

Married men sometimes lie, to have a relationship with other women, this ways they tend to fall for a married men.

-Women need a father figure

Women need a father figure, they feel secure and at home, thus they go behind someone who is their father's age.

-Married men are forbidden fruit

Married men are forbidden fruit, you will land up in pain and also would give pain to his wife and children

When you are in relationship with the married men, you see the world through their rose tinted glass. You must realize that, not all married men will leave their wives, regardless of what he promises to you. Many women silently accept the mistress status and suffer when the man they are in love with is spending holidays with his family. And he would ever publicly acknowledge the relationship.

Firstly, you need to think as to what future you have with the married man, if his behavior is repat3ed and he has already done or has a chance of doing the same thing with another woman. You would never be truly happy with him. Think about what you are gaining in the relationship reconsider the time you are willing to spend for someone who probably does not deserve you.

You must trust, one day, you will meet your prince charming and every good thing, which has stored for your would be received by you. You must never lose hope, find a suitable partner and live the life of the fullest, never regret of ruining someone else family to build your family.