Retiring soon: For few Retirement is an alien concept

Few of us, when we are approaching the retirement age, we tend to finish all major life goals, such as building house, performing marriage of children and many others, so that we can chill the rest of the life. Some others, just give up their hope and they believe death is very near and it is time to say good bye to the world. But stop here, change your thoughts, retirement does not mean, life has end, you can still continue as usual, age is just a number and few have proved it time and again,



One is Queen Elizabeth, she performed royal duties even when she was 96 years old, similarly we can take the inspiration from another women from our nation, chilukuri Santhamma, who is 93 years old, she is a professor, she is still continue teaching and has been inspiring the young minds for more than 7 decades. She has proved retirement is an alien concept.

Santhamma, was born in the southeastern Indian stat3e of Andhra Pradhesh on 8th March in the year 1929, she retired in the year, 1989 at the age of 60. However, even after her retirement, she chose to continue to teach and has been inspiration to many, who give up their dreams and their passion, when they retire.

In order to fulfill her passion of teaching, each day, the nonagenarian travels about 60 km from Vizag to Vizianagaram. She teaches Physics at Andhra's Centurian University.

Santhamma's mother Vanajakshamma, reportedly lived to a ripe old age of 104, a fact which continues to inspire this 93 old university professor. At this age, she is in fact world's oldest teaching professor.

Prof Santhamma;s discipline, dedication and hard has left her peers as well as students in awe. I never like to miss Prof Santhamma's class. Students always wait eagerly for her class, she is never late to the class, she is a role model for us, her discipline, dedication and commitment.

Professor, was born in Machilipatnam, on 8th, 1929, Santhamma lost her father when she was mere 5 months old, she was brought up her paternal uncle, in the year, 1945, she received gold medal for Physics from Maharaja Vikram Deo Varma. She was then an intermediate student at AVN college, Visakhapatnam, then in Madras State.

She followed her passion to study Physics and pursued B.SC Honors in the subject. She has completed D. Sc (equivalent to Ph.D) in Microwave Spectroscopy from Andhra University and later joined the college of Science, Andhra University, as a Physics Lecturer, in the year, 1956.

Her routine begins at 4 am, when she starts putting together notes for the day's class. She can teach minimum 6 classes a day. Both time and energy are very important factors in teaching. Hence, I always keep that in my mind. Her enthusiasm towards her profession has taken to numerous nations, including to US, Britain, Canada, Spain to attend conferences.