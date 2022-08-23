  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

Ride The Wind Day

Ride The Wind Day
x

Ride The Wind Day

Highlights

Created to celebrate the anniversary of the first man powered flight, National Ride the Wind Day is a fun day that all members of the family can take part in.

Created to celebrate the anniversary of the first man powered flight, National Ride the Wind Day is a fun day that all members of the family can take part in.

Some ideas for celebrating this special day include kite flying, windsurfing, hang gliding, making and sailing boats, watching birds soar through the sky or simply a picnic on a windy day, watching the wind in the trees.

Children will love making paper aeroplanes or other flying toys and watching them zoom through the air.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X