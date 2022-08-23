Created to celebrate the anniversary of the first man powered flight, National Ride the Wind Day is a fun day that all members of the family can take part in.

Some ideas for celebrating this special day include kite flying, windsurfing, hang gliding, making and sailing boats, watching birds soar through the sky or simply a picnic on a windy day, watching the wind in the trees.

Children will love making paper aeroplanes or other flying toys and watching them zoom through the air.