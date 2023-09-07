A tale of timeless traditions and exquisite craftsmanship with a harmonious blend of rich handcrafted tapestry and contemporary pieces, Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata presents ‘Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani’. The brand announces an exclusive collaboration with the visionary fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani under its exclusive wedding sub-brand- Rivaah.

The collection thoughtfully curated for metro brides beautifully encapsulates the essence of timeless traditions and culture while embracing the evolving preferences that resonate with today’s brides.

Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani promises to marry age-old traditions with modern sensibilities. Drawing inspiration from Tahiliani’s signature embroideries – Chikankari, Kashida, Zardosi, and Diamond – the collection is poised to redefine bridal elegance. Each piece is an embodiment of the bride’s individuality, capturing the essence of Tahiliani’s rich archives of iconic embroideries and patterns with Tanishq’s timeless jewellery Karigari techniques.

In the Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani, craftsmanship is combined with the finest Indian embroideries whether it’s Chikankari from Lucknow or Kashida from Kashmir, the ornate collection is a perfect splendor for Indian Weddings. The unique collaboration reflects the spirit of the modern Indian bride. Aiming to cater to her desire for both comfort and style, the collection offers a versatile range suitable for various wedding occasions – from the grand ceremony to intimate gatherings. The collection features unique designs where opulence merges with extravagance creating a stunning array of jewellery that resonates with culture and tradition while addressing the contemporary preferences of today’s brides. The collection is meticulously designed with intricate and unique karigari techniques like Rawa, Filgree, Chandak and enamel work along with coloured stones piroi for brides who seek exclusivity and uniqueness in their wedding ensembles. The delicate patterns and effortless artistry highlight the rich origin of these Karigari techniques. Speaking on the launch of ‘Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani, Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division at Titan Company Limited said, “Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani is a tale of collaboration rooted in shared design values and core principles, a synergy that empowers the modern Indian bride. It intertwines timeless traditions and exquisite craftsmanship, weaving a harmonious tapestry of handcrafted artistry and contemporary allure. Rivaah by Tanishq proudly unveils this exclusive partnership with visionary fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. This collection gracefully captures the essence of age-old traditions while embracing the evolving tastes of the new-age brides. Marrying traditional techniques with modern sensibilities, it draws inspiration from Tahiliani’s iconic embroideries, promising to redefine bridal elegance with Tanishq’s timeless jewellery craftsmanship.”

Speaking on the launch of ‘Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani’, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited said, “The ‘Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani’ collection is a testament to the synergy between timeless craftsmanship and modern elegance. This collaboration has enabled us to design jewellery that transcends eras and appeals to the modern bride. Taking inspiration from Tarun Tahiliani’s iconic embroideries, this collection speaks ethno-contemporary in all its magnificence. It’s particularly designed for the discerning new-age Indian bride who loves to participate in her wedding. The collection is a glorious celebration of time-honored artisanal craftsmanship and traditional artistry.”

Speaking on the partnership, Tarun Tahiliani said, “We’ve done jewel-like embroideries for years so it was a match made in heaven for me to collaborate with Rivaah by Tanishq – a name synonymous with incredible craftsmanship, unwavering trust, and reach across the country.

In addition, they have the most dedicated set-up of various karigar centers having the expertise of numerous and unique karigari techniques that we could access to design this stunning collection. My brand has always been about India-modern, our collaboration is a perfect match of two brands that have always celebrated Indian heritage and culture with a modern contemporary twist in our crafts. My brand has stood for light weightness, fun, and exuberance, which this campaign about the free-spirited bride beautifully encapsulates.”