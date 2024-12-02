Romantic New Year Getaways in Hyderabad: Best Destinations for Couples

New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to leave behind the daily troubles and grind and celebrate with your beloved romantic partner. If you’re in Hyderabad, you’re lucky because this city offers endless options for couples to enjoy romantic moments. It can be from luxurious resorts to unique restaurants. Hyderabad has something or the other for everyone, whether you’re planning for a New Year’s romantic trip or deciding to enjoy your time with your partner at a nice romantic restaurant. This content will guide you to find the best destinations for your holiday to be unforgettable!

Ramoji Film City: A Cinematic Romantic Destination-

For couples who love watching movies while sharing popcorn, Ramoji Film City is the ultimate destination. It is spread across 2,000 acres. This attraction is not just a film studio, it’s a dreamy spot for romantic New Year escape. You can stroll through the beautiful gardens like the Japanese Garden and Mughal Garden. It also contains sets used by Bollywood and Tollywood where couples can take pictures.

The place also contains themed activities such as adventure sports which include bungee jumping and ziplining. Such a place is the perfect spot for couples to make beautiful and romantic memories.

Timings- 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Cost- INR 1,250

Necklace Road: A Scenic Escape-

Necklace road, named for its resemblance with a necklace encircling the Hussain Sagar Lake is an affordable spot for couples to have a peaceful yet romantic evening. You can enjoy a nice walk with your partner here. It is surrounded by parks like Sanjeevaiah Park which is a great opportunity to connect with nature. For a nice and special dinner, head to nearby restaurants like The WaterFront to enjoy a delicious meal with stunning lake views.

Timings- 8:00 AM to 10:30 PM

Leonia Holistic Destination: Luxury and Adventure Combined-

For couples who love adventure, Leonia Holistic Destination is the perfect place. It is an all-in-one destination located in Shameerpet. This complex is surrounded by greenery and natural rock formations, offering a peaceful escape from city life.

The resort includes from luxurious suites to an exciting water park, rain dances and DJ nights. Spend your New Year’s Eve while enjoying live performances while sipping some tailor-made cocktails and then relax in lavish villas.

Located in: Shameerpet

Timings: Open 24/7

Ohri’s Gufaa: A Themed Dining Adventure-

If your idea is a cozy dinner with a twist for a perfect date, Ohri’s Gufaa is the place for you and your partner. This is a cave-themed restaurant which offers an intimate dining experience with unique and surprising decorations which you wouldn’t find in usual restaurants.

The waiters here are dressed as hunters, adding a hint of playfulness to the experience. The menu is a solid mix of Indian and international cuisines, and their desserts like Khubani ka Meetha are a must try! This unique themed restaurant is an impressive choice for couples trying to make their New Year’s Eve extra unique and special.

Timings: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM and 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Cost for Two: Rs. 1,000

Alfresco: Luxury Dining Under the Stars-

Alfresco is a great New Year destination for couples who love elegance. It is located at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills. Enjoy a candlelit dinner with your partner by reserving a table by the pool or in the garden. The gourmet dishes are also delicious like BBQ Pork Chops paired with fine wine. Celebrate New Year’s Eve in elegance and style while creating long-lasting memories with your companion at this beautiful location.

Timings: 11:00 AM to 10:30 PM

Cost for Two: Rs. 2,000

Eat Street: A Foodie’s Paradise-

Couples who love eating good food while watching beautiful views, Eat Street is the way to go. It is located along Necklace Road. This food court contains plenty of street food and regional delicacies. Eat Street is a very budget-friendly option for a romantic New Year getaway.

Just imagine sitting by the lake, enjoying the beautiful view of the lake as the city lights reflect upon it while feeling the soft winds around you and your partner and eating some mouth-watering Hyderabadi biryani or Mughlai dishes. This place is a must-visit destination!

Timings- 9:00 AM to 11:30 PM

Why choose Hyderabad for your romantic New Year Getaway? –

Hyderabad is a mix of historical charm and natural beauty, making it one of the best New Year destinations for couples. This city offers endless possibilities for romance, whether you and your partner are relaxing in a grand resort or having a peaceful moment by the lake. These destinations are not only perfect but also affordable.

Conclusion-

This New Year’s Eve, escape the loud city life and embrace yourself in the charm of Hyderabad. From the cinematic ground of Ramoji Film City to the tranquil places of Alfresco, the city will make sure for you and your partner to have great and unforgettable memories which are filled with laughter and romance.