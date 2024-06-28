Root Three Five to bring the magic live with Arijit Singh songs

Root Three Five, the dynamic band that took the live music scene by storm after winning the Nxt Big Star competition in 2017, is set to mesmerize audiences once again with a live tribute to Arijit Singh. Known for their unique blend of soulful Indian and Western music infused with high-energy rock, Root Three Five has quickly become a favorite among music enthusiasts.

Root Three Five’s journey began with their explosive entry into the music world, marked by their victory in the Nxt Big Star competition. Since then, they have continued to captivate audiences with their innovative music and high-octane performances. The band's ability to seamlessly blend Indian classical elements with contemporary Western rock sets them apart, making their shows a must-see.

The band is all set to give a tribute to Arijit Singh at Hard Rock café in Hitech City, Hyderabad on July 6th. This event promises to be a night to remember for music lovers. Arijit Singh, known for his soulful voice and emotive renditions, has a repertoire that spans romantic ballads to heart-wrenching anthems. Root Three Five's homage to Singh will feature a selection of his greatest hits, performed with their signature rock twist.

Drummer and Manager Rindo Sunny has been the backbone of the band, ensuring their performances run smoothly while also delivering powerful rhythms. Vocalist Mir Mujeeb Khan's deep and expressive voice captures the essence of Singh's music, while Bass Guitarist Vijit Singh provides the groovy undertones that drive the songs. Lead Guitarist and Backup Vocalist Sanjay Kumar's skillful riffs and harmonies add an extra layer of richness to their sound. Each member brings a distinct sound and personality, creating a cohesive and electrifying performance.

The band's rise to fame in such a short span of time is a testament to their talent and hard work. Their performances are not just concerts but experiences that leave the audience wanting more. Don't miss out on this spectacular tribute to Arijit Singh by Root Three Five. Reserve your spots now and prepare for an unforgettable night of rock 'n' roll infused with soulful melodies. This is an event that promises to celebrate the music of one of India's most beloved singers in a way you've never heard before.