X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

Routines are lifesavers

Routines are lifesavers
x

Routines are lifesavers

Highlights

Whether you have had a late night or a day full of endless meetings, listen to your skin

Whether you have had a late night or a day full of endless meetings, listen to your skin.

The need to follow routines can't be stressed upon enough, especially on the days when you don't feel like it.

Follow the simple three-step routine of cleansing-toning-moisturising. After this short seven-minute daily ritual, you'll sleep peacefully to welcome the next day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X