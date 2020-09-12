Routines are lifesavers
Highlights
Whether you have had a late night or a day full of endless meetings, listen to your skin.
The need to follow routines can't be stressed upon enough, especially on the days when you don't feel like it.
Follow the simple three-step routine of cleansing-toning-moisturising. After this short seven-minute daily ritual, you'll sleep peacefully to welcome the next day.
