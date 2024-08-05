SahityotsavJashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’nVirasat,a resounding success in Hyderabad

SahityotsavJashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’nVirasatwas a resounding success in Hyderabad with a packed auditorium coming alive with applause.

SahityotsavJashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’nVirasat, one of the largest cultural events celebrating Hindustani art, culture, and literature, was organized in association with the Ministry of Culture (GoI) and the Ministry of Tourism (GoI). This cultural program was being organised in Hyderabad with the support of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

The program wasinauguratedby distinguished guests, including Padma Shri Prof. Ashok Chakradhar;Prof.Ainul Hasan, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of MANUU; renowned scientist Prof.Seyed E. Hasnain; Shri Sandeep Prakash, Chief Commissioner of Customs and GST, Telangana; Smt. MitaliMadhumita, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra and Telangana; ShriNavneetSoni IRS, President Jashn-e-Adab, and KunwarRanjeet Singh, Poet and Founder of SahityotsavJashn-e-AdProf.Deep and enlightening panel discussions like ‘Deccani Urdu Mein Farsi keAsraat’where Prof.Ainul Hasan and AzmShakiri, explored the influence of Persian on Deccani Urdu, engaged the audience. Another panel discussion QuliQutub Shah, Hyderabad, AurDeccaniAdabhighlighted the rich poetic tradition of the region.



The DeccaniSheyriMehfil featuring renowned poets from southern India namelyLateefuddin Lateef, Wahed Pasha Quadri, ShahedAdeeli, Mir Bidri, ChachaPalmuri, Fareed Sahar, and Hamid Salee, was a tremendous hit.



The program took a musical turn when people swayed with Dadra, Thumri, and Ghazal singing in the soulful voice of Dr.Vidya Shah.

The evening culminated with apowerful Qawwali performance by theimmensely popular Warsi Brothers.

Young poetry enthusiastsand talent participated in Baithbazi: A fast game of Urdu poetry. Dr.Mamta Joshi paid respect to the heart-warming sufikalams by her beautiful renditions.



Therecital of ShrimadBhagwadGeeta in Urdu by Ahmad Rashid Sherwani was a true salute to our Ganga-Jamunitehzeeb.NrityaDharaby National AwardwinnerKuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddyshowcased the brilliance of Hindustani dance.

The youth especially came in good numbers to listen to beloved actors in the panel discussion ‘Cinema OTT and Theatre:SamajikSarokaryaManoranjan’ which will feature popular actors namelyAmilSial, Manu Rishi Chadha and Faisal Malik.

Mehfil-e-Sukhan: Mushaera and KaviSammelan where legendary Indian poets such as Padma Shri Prof. Ashok Chakradhar, Madan Mohan Danish, Tahir Faraz, MoienShahdab a long other Indian kavis and shayars proved to be the perfect finale.



Talking about the event, KunwarRanjeet Chauhan, Poet and Founder of SahityotsavJashn-e-Adab, "SahityotsavJashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’nVirasathas been curated to celebrate the brilliance of our cultural heritage and Hindustani art. It is important that more people in India and from cross the world realise how relevance are these in brining soulfulness and peace in the chaotic lives we live today. We are putting our best efforts and taking this cultural program to different parts of the country. It is indeed a pleasure and an honour to be able to organise our program in Hyderabad which is known for conserving culture so beautifully. We encourage everyone to come and witness the brilliance of these artists. Our goal is to connect the Indian youth with the vibrancy of our Hindustani art, culture, and literature, and provide access to meaningful art. We are grateful for the invaluable support of the Ministry of Culture (GoI) and Ministry of Tourism – Incredible India (GoI). We are thankful to MANUU for their support in making this program possible."

The SahityotsavJashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva’nVirasat 2024 has been organized across several states and union territories, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Bihar, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir, and will continue to expand to more regions. This event embodies the essence of our country’s heritage, preserved in the form of Hindustani art, culture, and literature.”

SahityotsavJashn-e-Adab is one of the biggest platforms dedicated to promoting Hindustani art, culture, and literature, working tirelessly to conserve and nurture the authentic forms and true spirit of these traditions.