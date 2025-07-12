SAPIEN FEELING - The Human-Centric Bias in a Symbiotic World

In the vast tapestry of life on Earth, Homo sapiens—modern humans—have long considered themselves the pinnacle of evolution. This sense of superiority, often unspoken but deeply ingrained, shapes our attitudes, behaviors, and policies toward the rest of the living world. Today, let us introduce and explore a new phrase: SAPIEN FEELING.

Much like “caste feeling” refers to an exclusive loyalty and pride in one’s own social group, SAPIEN FEELING describes a mindset where humans love, prioritize, and value only their own species, often at the expense of other life forms. This article delves into the roots, manifestations, and consequences of this phenomenon, and why it is crucial to transcend it for the health of our planet.

What is SAPIEN FEELING?

SAPIEN FEELING is the exclusive emotional attachment and loyalty that humans feel toward their own species, coupled with a disregard or indifference toward other organisms. It manifests as:

• Anthropocentrism: Viewing humans as the central or most significant entities on the planet.

• Speciesism: Discriminating against non-human species, considering them inferior or less deserving of moral concern.

• Dominion Mindset: Believing that humans have the right to control, exploit, or ignore other forms of life.

This feeling is so pervasive that it often goes unnoticed, embedded in our language (“mankind,” “man-made”), our laws (animal rights are minimal compared to human rights), and our daily choices (factory farming, deforestation, pollution).

Roots of SAPIEN FEELING

1. Evolutionary Legacy: Our ancestors survived by prioritizing their own group. This in-group preference, once necessary for survival, now extends to our entire species.

2. Religious and Cultural Narratives: Many traditions teach that humans are created in the image of a deity, or given dominion over the Earth.

3. Technological Mastery: Our ability to manipulate the environment reinforces the illusion of separateness and superiority.

Manifestations in Modern Society

• Environmental Exploitation: Forests are cleared, oceans are overfished, and species are driven to extinction, often with little regard for the broader ecological consequences.

• Animal Rights Neglect: Billions of animals are raised and killed in inhumane conditions for food, clothing, or experimentation.

• Urban Planning: Cities are designed with little consideration for the habitats of non-human creatures.

• Climate Change: The human-centric pursuit of progress has led to global warming, threatening countless species—including our own.

The Symbiotic Reality

What SAPIEN FEELING ignores is the fundamental truth that life on Earth is interconnected. We live in a symbiotic world, where the health and survival of each species is tied to the well-being of others:

• Pollinators like bees are essential for our food crops.

• Trees produce the oxygen we breathe and absorb carbon dioxide.

• Microbes in our soil and bodies are crucial for health.

When we harm other organisms, we ultimately harm ourselves.

Why Transcend SAPIEN FEELING?

1. Ecological Stability: Biodiversity ensures resilience against environmental shocks.

2. Ethical Responsibility: As the most powerful species, we have a duty to protect the vulnerable.

3. Long-term Survival: Our fate is bound to the fate of the planet.

Moving Beyond: Toward Earth Empathy

To overcome SAPIEN FEELING, we must cultivate Earth Empathy—a sense of kinship with all living beings. This means:

• Education: Teaching ecological literacy and respect for all life.

• Policy: Enacting laws that protect ecosystems, not just individual species.

• Personal Choices: Adopting sustainable lifestyles, reducing consumption, and supporting conservation.

Conclusion

SAPIEN FEELING is a subtle but powerful bias that blinds us to our place in the web of life. By recognizing and challenging this mindset, we can begin to heal our relationship with the natural world and ensure a thriving future for all species—including Homo sapiens.

Currently, most philanthropic giving is directed toward causes that benefit humans directly, such as education, health, and poverty alleviation. While these are undeniably important, this pattern reflects the very mindset of SAPIEN FEELING: prioritizing human welfare above the health of the entire biosphere.

Spending more on planet rejuvenation—such as ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation, and climate action—would address the root causes of many human problems and help secure a sustainable future for all life. The logic is clear: a healthy planet underpins human health, food security, and long-term prosperity. Yet, environmental causes typically receive a much smaller share of philanthropic funding compared to human-centered initiatives.

Recent trends show that overall charitable giving is rising and that there is growing awareness of environmental issues. However, the bulk of resources still flow toward human-focused philanthropy, often leaving environmental and planetary rejuvenation efforts underfunded.

Rebalancing philanthropic priorities to invest more in the planet is not about neglecting human needs but about recognizing our interdependence with nature. Supporting planetary health is ultimately an investment in human well-being, as our survival depends on thriving ecosystems.

In summary, if we are to move beyond SAPIEN FEELING and embrace a truly symbiotic worldview, redirecting more philanthropic resources toward planet rejuvenation is both logical and necessary. This shift would help address systemic challenges and ensure a resilient future for humans and all other life forms.

Let us remember: we are not masters of the Earth, but participants in its grand symphony. Our survival depends on the health of the entire orchestra.

Harish CP Yarlagadda

Co-founder

Dharmavana Nature Ark

( a non-profit biodiversity park)

Hyderabad

July 2025