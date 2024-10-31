Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2024: Inspiring Facts and Quotes on India’s ‘Iron Man’

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly called the ‘Iron Man of India,’ played a transformative role in uniting over 562 princely states post-Independence. This massive undertaking laid the foundation for a unified India, bridging regional, cultural, and communal divides.

As India’s first Home Minister, Patel’s vision transcended political boundaries, aiming to foster a united nation rooted in shared values, harmony, and inclusivity. His relentless work shaped India’s political and social landscape, inspiring citizens to continue strengthening national unity.

Celebrating National Unity Day on October 31

In 2014, India officially began observing Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, October 31, as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas). This annual commemoration honours Patel’s lifelong dedication to unity, resilience, and integrity. He worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi as a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and later became India’s first Deputy Prime Minister under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

After Independence, Patel faced the monumental task of integrating 562 princely states, which he achieved with steadfast diplomacy and resolve. This integration established a stable foundation for India's territorial unity and laid the groundwork for a cohesive nation.

Remarkable Facts About Sardar Patel’s Legacy

Here are some intriguing insights into Patel’s life and his significant contributions to India:

Sardar Patel became India’s first Deputy Prime Minister post-Independence, also overseeing Home Affairs, States, and Information and Broadcasting.

Though initially uninterested in politics, Patel joined the freedom movement after meeting Mahatma Gandhi in 1917, becoming the Congress secretary in Gujarat.

At age 36, he enrolled in a three-year law course in London, completing it in just 30 months, and qualified as a barrister.

As a staunch supporter of Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement, Patel mobilized over 300,000 members and raised more than Rs 15 lakh in funds.

Throughout his career, he advocated against social injustices like untouchability, alcohol abuse, and caste discrimination and championed women’s rights.

In 1928, Patel’s leadership in the Bardoli Satyagraha against increased taxes earned him the title ‘Sardar,’ meaning leader.

Inspiring Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Here are some of Sardar Patel’s most impactful quotes that reflect his belief in unity, truth, and justice:

“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian…”

“Take to the path of dharma—the path of truth and justice. Don’t misuse your valour. Remain united…”

“A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds: one against injustice, and the other against our own weaknesses.”

“No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India.”

“The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but with cooperation from all, it reaches port.”

“The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things: the Government and secondly against oneself. The former war has ceased, but the latter shall continue for self-purification.”

“Faith is of no evil in the absence of strength. Faith and strength are essential for great achievements.”

“We have tried to overcome our weaknesses honestly…Hindu-Muslim unity is the proof if any proof is needed.”

Remembering Patel’s Vision of Unity

As we observe National Unity Day, Sardar Patel’s legacy reminds us of the importance of national unity and integrity, values he held dear and promoted tirelessly. His journey is a testament to India’s strength and unity—a legacy that continues to inspire every Indian to uphold these ideals in modern times.