Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: A Rare Celestial Event Tonight

Skywatchers across India are in for a treat tonight with the rare celestial event known as the Saturn Lunar Eclipse. This unique phenomenon, occurring approximately once every 18 years, will allow observers to witness the Moon passing in front of Saturn. Here's everything you need to know about this extraordinary event.

Date and Time of the Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024

The Saturn Lunar Eclipse is scheduled for tonight, July 24. Viewers can catch the eclipse at the beginning or end when Saturn appears as a ring. The event will commence and conclude at the following times:

Start: July 25, 2024, at 1:30 am

End: July 25, 2024, at 2:25 am

Understanding the Saturn Lunar Eclipse

Also referred to as the Shani Chandra Grahan, this eclipse occurs when the Moon moves directly in front of Saturn, obscuring it from view. Known scientifically as the Lunar Occultation of Saturn, this event is a type of lunar occultation where the Moon appears to cover another celestial body, such as a star, planet, or asteroid.

Significance of the Saturn Lunar Eclipse

The Saturn Lunar Eclipse holds both scientific and cultural significance in India. From a scientific perspective, it is a fascinating event for astronomers and skywatchers. Culturally, in Hindu traditions, the eclipse is believed to have varying effects on different zodiac signs. According to the Panchang, this particular eclipse will influence five zodiac signs: Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio.

How to Observe the Saturn Lunar Eclipse

In addition to India, the Saturn Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China, and Japan. For the best viewing experience, it is advisable to find a location with minimal light pollution. With favourable weather conditions, the eclipse can be observed with the naked eye, although using a telescope or binoculars will enhance the viewing experience.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness the Saturn Lunar Eclipse tonight!