Savarkar Movie Actor Becomes Real-Life Healthcare Hero in New York

On April 30, 2025, an inspiring and emotionally resonant ceremony was held in New York City to celebrate the 2025 Healthcare Heroes—individuals recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the field of healthcare.

Among the distinguished honourees was Jay Patel, Chairman of Med Data Science Inc. and actor known for portraying Shyamji Krishna Varma in the acclaimed film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. On this occasion, reel met real as Patel was honoured not for his cinematic work, but for his tangible, life-changing contributions to healthcare. Notably, he was the only honouree of Indian origin at the event.

Patel’s humanitarian impact goes beyond innovation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he collaborated with philanthropist Paresh Ghelani to distribute over $2 million worth of sanitizer across New York, Chicago, and various regions in India. He also made a contribution to the PM CARES Fund. Further showing his commitment, Patel personally ensured that 800 people received food and essential supplies for over six months, driven purely by compassion and civic duty.

In recognition of this commitment, New York State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. formally congratulated Patel:

“The New York State Senate recognizes and congratulates Jay Patel for being honoured for his outstanding dedication as a Healthcare Hero—one who has given selflessly and tirelessly to the State of New York and who has served the state and this community with loyalty and dedication…”

That same day, Patel was also honoured by Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman, who presented him with a County Citation for his exemplary public service and humanitarian contributions.

A Tribute to Healthcare Mentors and Visionaries

Jay Patel took a moment during the ceremony to express gratitude and reverence for several leading medical professionals who inspired his path and whose dedication to humanity and public health continue to guide his vision:

• Dr. Navneet Shah – Diabetologist & Endocrinologist

• Dr. Shailesh Talati – Senior Hematologist, Medical Oncology

• Prof. Dr. Tejas Madhusudan Patel – Interventional Cardiologist

• Dr. Sewanti Limaye – Director of Medical & Precision Oncology

• Dr. Kalpesh Ghelani – Chiropractic Specialist

• Dr. Hital Patel – Dermatologist

• Dr. Pinakin J. Shah – Surgical Oncologist

“Each of these doctors has played a key role in shaping the future of healthcare, not just through treatment, but through unwavering compassion and commitment to society,”

Med Data Science and the Vision Ahead

Under Patel’s leadership, Med Data Science Inc. is revolutionizing medical billing and coding using AI technologies that promote efficiency, transparency, and speed. The company also aims to expand access to care for uninsured patients—a rare mission in today’s profit-driven medical world.

Patel’s co-leaders at Med Data Science, Chief Technology Officer Mudit Sachdev and Chief Operating Officer Payal Patel, both attended the event and shared, “It’s a proud moment to see someone from our team honoured not only for innovation but for uplifting humanity.”

Other Notable Honourees at the 2025 Healthcare Heroes Awards

• Dr. Navarra Rodriguez

• Sr. Philip Ann – The Carmelite System

• Kahoney Anderson – St. Patrick’s Manor Nursing and Rosarie Center

• Dr. Abbi-Gail Baboolal – NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

• Daniele Bernard – Life’s WORC

• Dr. Jeffrey M. Birnbaum – SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

• Cristina Contreras – NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln (ICON/TRAILBLAZER AWARD)

• Dr. Marilyn Fraser – Arthur Ashe Institute

• Dr. Dene T. Hurley – Lehman College

• Julian John – NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan (VANGUARD AWARD)

• Dr. Ross MacDonald – NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull

Jay Patel’s recognition at the Healthcare Heroes Awards affirms his dedication to building a future where innovation, empathy, and equity go hand in hand.