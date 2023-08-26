Live
Just In
Savor Sibling love this Raksha Bandhan with a Healthy Twist
Raksha Bandhan, the joyful occasion celebrating the cherished sibling bond, is just around the corner. This year, why not elevate the festivities by infusing a healthy twist with delectable culinary creations like Ragi Kheer and Ragi Flour Cake, thoughtfully crafted by Godrej Appliances? These recipes, bursting with the magical flavors of Ragi, are a perfect treat for the health-conscious sibling.
So, get ready to create memories and savor flavors that embody the spirit of Rakhi, all while embracing the nutritional benefits of Ragi!
1. Ragi Kheer
Ingredients:
• 1 tbsp Ghee
• 2 tbsp Ragi Flour
• 2 cup Hot Milk
• 1 cup Sugar
• 6 Cashews
• 4 Pistachios - chopped
• 3 Almonds - chopped
• 6 strands Saffron - Optional
• 1/8 tsp Cardamom Powder
Method:
• Step 1:- Take a microwave oven-safe bowl, add sugar, and milk, mix well, and select Micro mode high power, set time for 3 minutes, and press start.
• Step 2:- When the oven beeps, remove and add ragi flour, and ghee, mix well, and cook for 4 minutes. (Stir after every minute).
• Step 3:- After the beep, remove the bowl, mix well and add all remaining ingredients and cook again for 2 minutes, and serve hot.
Preparation Time: 15 Minutes
Cooking Time: 20 Minutes
2. Ragi Flour Cake
Ingredients:
• 1 cup Curd
• ½ tsp Baking powder
• ½ tsp Baking Soda
• A pinch Salt
• 2 tsp Sugar
• ¼ tsp Vanilla essence
• 1 tbsp Cocoa powder
• 1½ cup Ragi Flour
• 3 tbsp Vegetable Oil
• ¾ cup Water or Milk
Method:
• Step 1:- Take a mixing bowl, add curd, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and mix well.
• Step 2:- Add all remaining ingredients and mix smoothly to make a cake batter.
• Step 3:- Pour the batter into a lightly greased microwave oven-safe bowl, select Micro mode high power, set time for 5 minutes, and press start to make the cake.
• Cut into pieces and enjoy
Preparation Time: 10 Minutes
Cooking Time: 20 Minutes