Savor Sibling love this Raksha Bandhan with a Healthy Twist

Raksha Bandhan, the joyful occasion celebrating the cherished sibling bond, is just around the corner. This year, why not elevate the festivities by infusing a healthy twist with delectable culinary creations like Ragi Kheer and Ragi Flour Cake, thoughtfully crafted by Godrej Appliances? These recipes, bursting with the magical flavors of Ragi, are a perfect treat for the health-conscious sibling.

So, get ready to create memories and savor flavors that embody the spirit of Rakhi, all while embracing the nutritional benefits of Ragi!

1. Ragi Kheer

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp Ghee

• 2 tbsp Ragi Flour

• 2 cup Hot Milk

• 1 cup Sugar

• 6 Cashews

• 4 Pistachios - chopped

• 3 Almonds - chopped

• 6 strands Saffron - Optional

• 1/8 tsp Cardamom Powder

Method:

• Step 1:- Take a microwave oven-safe bowl, add sugar, and milk, mix well, and select Micro mode high power, set time for 3 minutes, and press start.

• Step 2:- When the oven beeps, remove and add ragi flour, and ghee, mix well, and cook for 4 minutes. (Stir after every minute).

• Step 3:- After the beep, remove the bowl, mix well and add all remaining ingredients and cook again for 2 minutes, and serve hot.

Preparation Time: 15 Minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

2. Ragi Flour Cake

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Curd

• ½ tsp Baking powder

• ½ tsp Baking Soda

• A pinch Salt

• 2 tsp Sugar

• ¼ tsp Vanilla essence

• 1 tbsp Cocoa powder

• 1½ cup Ragi Flour

• 3 tbsp Vegetable Oil

• ¾ cup Water or Milk

Method:

• Step 1:- Take a mixing bowl, add curd, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and mix well.

• Step 2:- Add all remaining ingredients and mix smoothly to make a cake batter.

• Step 3:- Pour the batter into a lightly greased microwave oven-safe bowl, select Micro mode high power, set time for 5 minutes, and press start to make the cake.

• Cut into pieces and enjoy

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes