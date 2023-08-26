  • Menu
Savor Sibling love this Raksha Bandhan with a Healthy Twist

Savor Sibling love this Raksha Bandhan with a Healthy Twist
Highlights

Raksha Bandhan, the joyful occasion celebrating the cherished sibling bond, is just around the corner.

Raksha Bandhan, the joyful occasion celebrating the cherished sibling bond, is just around the corner. This year, why not elevate the festivities by infusing a healthy twist with delectable culinary creations like Ragi Kheer and Ragi Flour Cake, thoughtfully crafted by Godrej Appliances? These recipes, bursting with the magical flavors of Ragi, are a perfect treat for the health-conscious sibling.

So, get ready to create memories and savor flavors that embody the spirit of Rakhi, all while embracing the nutritional benefits of Ragi!

1. Ragi Kheer

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp Ghee

• 2 tbsp Ragi Flour

• 2 cup Hot Milk

• 1 cup Sugar

• 6 Cashews

• 4 Pistachios - chopped

• 3 Almonds - chopped

• 6 strands Saffron - Optional

• 1/8 tsp Cardamom Powder

Method:

• Step 1:- Take a microwave oven-safe bowl, add sugar, and milk, mix well, and select Micro mode high power, set time for 3 minutes, and press start.

• Step 2:- When the oven beeps, remove and add ragi flour, and ghee, mix well, and cook for 4 minutes. (Stir after every minute).

• Step 3:- After the beep, remove the bowl, mix well and add all remaining ingredients and cook again for 2 minutes, and serve hot.

Preparation Time: 15 Minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

2. Ragi Flour Cake

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Curd

• ½ tsp Baking powder

• ½ tsp Baking Soda

• A pinch Salt

• 2 tsp Sugar

• ¼ tsp Vanilla essence

• 1 tbsp Cocoa powder

• 1½ cup Ragi Flour

• 3 tbsp Vegetable Oil

• ¾ cup Water or Milk

Method:

• Step 1:- Take a mixing bowl, add curd, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and mix well.

• Step 2:- Add all remaining ingredients and mix smoothly to make a cake batter.

• Step 3:- Pour the batter into a lightly greased microwave oven-safe bowl, select Micro mode high power, set time for 5 minutes, and press start to make the cake.

• Cut into pieces and enjoy

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

