Sawan 2024: Dates and Timings of Somwar Vrat, Mangala Gauri, and Shivratri This Month
In the Hindu calendar, the month of Sawan holds significance as a time dedicated to Lord Shiva. It commences after Ashadh Purnima, with its first day falling on Pratipada of Krishna Paksha. Throughout this month, devotees engage in various rituals and practices, paying homage to Lord Shiva. Sawan Mondays, Mangala Gauri Vrat, and Sawan Shivratri are among the prominent observances during this period.
This year, Sawan commences on Monday, July 22, as per the Panchang, with the Pratipada of Krishna Paksha starting at 03:46 PM on Sunday, July 21, and extending until 01:11 PM on Monday, July 22, based on the sunrise. Sawan begins with Preeti Yoga and Shravan Nakshatra.
There will be five Monday fasts, known as Somwar Vrats, during Sawan this year. The first falls on July 22, and the last on August 19.
The Mangala Gauri fasts in Sawan for this year will occur four times, starting from July 23 and concluding on August 13.
Sawan Shivratri falls on Friday, August 2, with the Sawan Krishna Chaturdashi Tithi starting at 03:26 PM on August 2 and concluding at 03:50 PM on August 3, according to the Vedic calendar.