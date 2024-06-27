Sawan 2024: Significance and Important Dates of this Auspicious Event

The month of Sawan, revered by devotees of Lord Shiva, is fast approaching and holds special significance this year. Beginning on July 22 and ending on August 19, Sawan 2024 presents a rare occurrence: both the start and end dates fall on a Monday, a unique alignment happening after 72 years.

Throughout this auspicious period, which spans 29 days, devotees will get five Mondays: July 22, July 29, August 5, August 12, and August 19. According to Nagar Vyas Pandit Kamlesh Vyas, this alignment enhances the spiritual importance of this Sawan. The first day, July 22, also coincides with Priti yoga, a favourable time lasting from morning to evening.

Sawan is a period of profound devotion to Lord Shiva, during which many observe fasts and participate in rituals. This year, devotees will observe four Mangala Gauri fasts, three of which fall on Tuesdays. The dates for these fasts are July 23, August 3, August 6, and August 13.

Pandit Kamlesh Vyas also highlighted the start of the Ashadha month, beginning July 15, which marks the commencement of the marriage muhurat. Following the Bhadalya Navami Abujh Muhurat on July 15, six additional muhurats are considered auspicious for marriage within the month. Significant dates for marriages include July 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15. Furthermore, the Devshayani Ekadashi, another important spiritual day, falls on July 17.

The Sawan month is not just a time for monsoon rains but a period rich in religious activities and observances for Lord Shiva’s devotees. With the rare alignment of five Mondays and other auspicious dates, Sawan 2024 is set to be a spiritually significant period, providing numerous opportunities for worship, fasting, and celebration.

