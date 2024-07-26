Sawan Shivaratri 2024: Essential Rituals and Auspicious Timings for Prayers

Sawan Shivaratri, celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month, holds immense religious significance for Hindus across India. This year, the festival coincides with the auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, enhancing its spiritual importance. Kashi's astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt provides insights into the exact dates, times, and rituals associated with Sawan Shivaratri.

Date and Timing for Sawan Shivaratri 2024

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in Sawan month begins on Friday, August 2, at 3:26 pm and concludes on Saturday, August 3, at 3:50 pm. Consequently, the fasting and worship for Sawan Shivaratri will be observed on Friday, August 2.

Significance of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga

This year, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will align with Sawan Shivaratri on August 2. This yoga starts at 10:59 am and ends at 12:49 am the following day. This combination is deemed highly auspicious for performing religious rituals and seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva, as it is believed to amplify the positive effects of the worship.

Nishita Kaal Puja

Devotees aiming to perform Nishita Kaal puja can do so between 12:06 am and 12:49 am on the night of Sawan Shivaratri. This 42-minute period is considered highly beneficial for worshiping Lord Shiva.

Breaking the Fast: Parana Time

The Parana, or the time to break the fast, is determined by the conclusion of the Chaturdashi tithi and the Pradosh Kaal, which is the period after sunset and before nightfall. As the Chaturdashi tithi ends at 3:50 pm on August 3, the ideal time to break the fast would be after this time, during the appropriate Parana period.

Rituals and Practices

Sawan Shivaratri is as significant as Maha Shivaratri for devotees of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees fast and worship Lord Bholenath, seeking his blessings and spiritual merit. Rituals include bathing the Shiva Linga with sacred items such as water, milk, and honey, and offering Bilva leaves, fruits, and flowers. Temples are thronged with devotees who participate in various rituals and cultural activities like devotional songs and dances, honouring and celebrating Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivaratri is observed with great devotion across various parts of India, especially in regions where Lord Shiva is the principal deity. Devotees believe that fasting and praying on this day can lead to liberation from sins and grant spiritual merit.

By observing these rituals and understanding the auspicious timings, devotees can fully partake in the spiritual benefits of Sawan Shivaratri 2024.