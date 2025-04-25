Scalene Unveils Aquaregia: Drinking Water from Air

Scalene Cybernetics Limited has launched Aquaregia, a revolutionary water harvesting device that creates clean drinking water from air using patented Rain Tunnel and Hypersonic Precipitation Technology.

Inaugurated in Hyderabad, this innovation mimics natural rainfall within a box, delivering 20–30 liters of pure water daily without relying on surface sources. Invented by Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar, the technology utilises nano-ice crystals to condense airborne vapor.

With advanced air purification and UVC filtration, Aquaregia offers sustainable, chemical-free hydration. Larger systems are also underway for disaster response and defense. Aquaregia redefines access to water in a world facing rising scarcity.