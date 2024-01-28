Scientists suggest possible link between Covid deaths and fatal lung disease

A significant role in Covid-19-related deaths may have been played by a fatal lung disease characterized by a gradual onset of symptoms including dry cough and breathing difficulties, which worsen over years, according to a scientist duo.

This disease, known as interstitial lung disease (ILD), often goes undetected for an extended period, much like cancer. As it progresses, the lungs shrink, leading to increased difficulty in breathing. In India, there is an incidence rate of 10 to 20 cases per 100,000 people, particularly related to industries and lung diseases.

Dr. Asmita Mehta, Professor and Head of Respiratory Medicine at Amrita Hospital Kochi, explained that ILD thickens the connective tissue between lung sacs, reducing lung size and airway capacity, resulting in decreased oxygen intake. Diagnosis of ILD typically occurs late, when symptoms like dry cough and breathing difficulties have already progressed significantly, similar to the delayed diagnosis often seen in cancer cases.

Professor Athol Wells, affiliated with Royal Brompton Hospital in London and Imperial College London, highlighted the grim reality of ILD, with an average survival time of three to four years post-diagnosis due to delayed detection.

Covid-19 infections are known to cause lung fibrosis, which may be irreversible in some cases, particularly in individuals with pre-existing ILD. Dr. Mehta noted that severe Covid-19 cases could lead to respiratory failure and irreversible lung fibrosis, especially in those with undiagnosed ILD prior to contracting the virus.

The experts emphasized that individuals with pre-existing ILD are at higher risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19, including the need for ventilation, prolonged recovery, and potential long-term effects like long Covid syndrome.

Although there are around 200 types of ILD, early diagnosis during lung inflammation can lead to successful treatment. However, ILD often goes unnoticed, with symptoms mistakenly attributed to other lung conditions like asthma or COPD.

Pollution, smoking, and autoimmune factors are major contributors to ILD, with specific occupational exposures such as farming or rubber tapping increasing the risk. There is a pressing need to raise awareness among healthcare professionals to recognize ILD early and avoid misdiagnosis of respiratory symptoms.

In conclusion, ILD poses a significant risk factor for severe outcomes in Covid-19 patients, highlighting the importance of early detection and management of this often-overlooked lung disease.